Possible Update On Xavier Woods’ Return

It appears that King Xavier Woods might be returning to the WWE TV sooner than first thought and we might see him at the Royal Rumble event as well.

Mike Johnson of the PWinsider recently provided some update on the New Day star who has been off TV due to his injury for the past few weeks.

According to the report, Woods is expected to join the WWE crew back on the road starting this Friday. Though it’s unknown whether he has been cleared for active competition.

The King Of The Ring winner tore his Plantaris muscle during a Street Fight with The Usos on the January 7 episode of SmackDown earlier this month.

At the time it was assessed that Xavier Woods will miss four to six weeks of action. Kofi Kingston had confirmed that he will not be competing in the Royal Rumble.

Though his recovery period is short enough for WWE to keep the New Day member on TV until he gets cleared for in-ring action by the doctors.

Woods won’t be the only unexpected star backstage at SmackDown as reports suggest that several NXT stars are scheduled to be in the arena for the show as well.