W. Morrissey Says He Wants To Be The Face of Impact, Comments On Contract Status

W. Morrissey had a chance to become the Impact World Champion at Hard to Kill this weekend. He was in a triple threat match with champion Moose as well as Matt Cardona. Moose would retain, however.

During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Morrissey spoke about wanting to become the face of Impact Wrestling.

“My number one goal is to become the face of the company. That’s my goal,” he said. “I was there last year to come in and slowly build towards that goal and to make an impact, no pun intended. But my goal for this year is to be the face of IMPACT wrestling. To be the guy, and that’s a goal I think I will achieve. I think it’s something I’m extremely capable of.”

Morrissey opted against providing any further details on his current contractual status with the company, however. He said that the deal he has with Impact is something that will stay between him and his family, Scott D’Amore, and the company.

“That’s between me and Scott D’amore, everybody at IMPACT, and everybody in my family, and everybody who’s going to be affected by it,” Morrissey responded. “You know, in terms of how long I’m there or what I’m making, that’s nobody’s business. That’s just my opinion. But yeah, I’m with IMPACT right now, and my goal is to be the face of the company.”

