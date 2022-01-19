Walter Apparently Renamed After Nazi Commander [Video]

WWE has apparently renamed former NXT UK champion Walter to Gunther which is also the name of a Nazi commander.

The news of WWE trademarking the name Gunther Stark made some headlines yesterday after the revealation that it was also the name of a German U-boat Commander during World War II.

Fans had been speculating which star could be given the name since then. It was revealed during this week’s NXT that Walter is the one being renamed.

The Austrian star faced Roderick Strong in a one-on-one match in the main event of the development show this week. The former NXT UK star won this match after delivering a big powerbomb for the pin.

As he was being announced the winner of the fight, Walter snatched the mic. He said that the winner of the match was Gunther.

The duo of Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner then rushed to the ring to attack Strong. The Creed Brothers came in to help the Diamond Mine leader and the show went off air with all 6 stars brawling in the ring.

The earlier revelation had received a lot of negative reactions. Though the use of the name on NXT is proof that the officials have decided not to back down.