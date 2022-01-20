Watch: Sting and Darby Allin Surprise Fans In Traffic After AEW Dynamite

Sting and Darby Allin were victorious in the main event of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. The duo took on The Acclaimed in a very good match that even saw Sting dive from the stage through a table near ringside. In the end, the team won with the Coffin Drop.

However, Sting and Allin weren’t done with the fans after the show went off the air on TBS. Following the event in Washington, D.C., Allin published a video to social media that showed he and Sting surprising some fans in traffic outside of the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

As you will see in the clip, the two wrestlers approach a car full of fans and start chanting “A-E-Dub!”, much to the surprise of those in the car. The shocked fans then do the chant back at the two AEW stars before they jump back in their car.

Check out the clip below.

AEW will be live in Washington, D.C. once again, in the very same venue, this Friday night for a live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

After Dynamite, CM Punk took to Twitter to praise the 62 year old Sting for his work on the show.

“Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING,” Punk wrote.

Earlier in the show, Punk defeated Shawn Spears in what was effectively a squash match as Punk continues his road toward MJF. A promo video aired with Punk hinting that he could face MJF in a place MJF wouldn’t want to face him, hinting at the possibility of a match in his hometown of Chicago (Dynamite will be there on February 2nd).

What did you think of Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below!

