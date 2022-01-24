CM Punk Delivers the Final Verdict on Wrestlers’ Court

CM Punk is no fan of Wrestlers’ Court.

Wrestlers’ Court is a bygone practice where backstage issues amongst talent are settled by an appointed ‘judge’ before things escalated beyond the point of no return.

When someone was ‘acting up’ in a way that offended the rest of the locker room, they would ‘stand trial’ and have the opportunity defend themselves. If they were found guilty, a punishment was handed down by the judge as a way of resolving the matter.

The appointed judge was often a locker room leader, with The Undertaker presiding over many trials during his day.

Today’s wrestling business is far from perfect, but things have evolved and cleaned up dramatically from past eras. The antics that would have landed someone in Wrestlers’ Court are more taboo today than they were in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Many find Wrestlers’ Court itself to be completely antiquated.

On Monday, CM Punk mentioned on social media that he’d like to one day dress up like a cowboy for one of his matches, including leather chaps and vest. A few of his followers pointed out that Adam “Hangman” Page already has this gimmick.

One fan told Punk that he might land himself in Wrestlers’ Court if he started dressing up like a cowboy and ‘infringing’ on Hangman Page‘s gimmick. Punk took the opportunity to share his thoughts on Wrestlers’ Court.

According to CM Punk, Wrestlers’ Court was “the most insecure small dick energy average white man embarrassment to the wrestling business shit of all time.”

Case closed!