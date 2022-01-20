WWE 2K22 Release Date & New Trailer

WWE 2K22 has announced an official release date for the game. The game’s official YouTube channel released a video today that confirms the rumored March 11th, 2022 release date. Also confirmed in the video today is Rey Mysterio is the cover superstar.

“Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” said Rey Mysterio. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”

“Throughout his career, Rey Mysterio has staged multiple comebacks to prove his resiliency time and time again, and through it all, has cemented his legacy as a living legend of sports entertainment,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “In that same spirit of resiliency, WWE 2K22 strikes back with a slew of upgrades and community-requested features to give players complete control over the WWE experience.”

3 versions of the Undertaker has also been revealed as the pre-order bonus for the game. Additionally, a new “MyGM” mode will be available. The game is boasting a new engine, improved graphics, and a MyFaction mode as well.

There will also be a special “NWO” version of the game that can be purchased. This edition will feature Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Syxx-Pac, and Eric Bischoff as playable characters.

#WWE2K22 is the most-realistic looking, hardest-hitting WWE gaming experience yet! Pre-order the Deluxe Edition and get the Undertaker Immortal Pack, 3-Day Early Access & the Season Pass! Or grab the nWo 4-Life Edition for even more content! https://t.co/i2MT3XM7VM pic.twitter.com/q2HRdzUTwW — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) January 20, 2022

This will be the first game released in the series since the widely-panned WWE 2K20. Developers took a year off in response to the backlash over the game. The series has traditionally released new editions in the fall but this year the release date got pushed back to March.

The official announce trailer is available below: