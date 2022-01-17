WWE Elimination Chamber Set for Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19

WWE will present Elimination Chamber on February 19th, 2022 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE Elimination Chamber will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless superdome. As seen below, it’s an impressive structure to say the least:

WWE released a statement touting its relationship with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

“The Elimination Chamber show complements the commitment of the General Entertainment Authority to provide the most famous international events and entertainment shows. This show was preceded by several previous partnerships with WWE to present international shows in the kingdom, which achieved remarkable local and international success, including the recent WWE Crown Jewel show in Riyadh Season 2021 and WWE Super ShowDown in the previous Riyadh Season in early 2020,” reads a WWE press release.

The General Entertainment Authority states it’s mission is to “Promote social and economic growth throughout a world-class, self-sustaining entertainment industry.”

Elimination Chamber Stats

This will be the 12th Elimination Chamber PPV and the first to take place in Saudi Arabia. There have been 28 Elimination Chamber matches, 24 featuring male Superstars and 4 featuring female Superstars.

Triple H holds the record with 4 victories in Elimination Chamber matches. Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Shayna Baszler have all won one Chamber match each. Chris Jericho and Randy Orton are tied for most appearances in a Chamber match with 8. They each won the match once.