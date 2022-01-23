WWE Considers Money In The Bank Change

This year’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the same location as last year’s SummerSlam event.

Currently, Money In The Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd. However, the UFC will now be in Las Vegas on the very same date for a PPV event at the T-Mobile Arena. Obviously, this could create logistical chaos for people who want to attend both events.

WWE has a hold on Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3rd and is reportedly considering moving Money in the Bank to that date to avoid conflict with the UFC show, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

Tickets are not on sale yet for WWE Money In The Bank, so this is still a very fluid situation. Either way, we’re looking at a massive Independence Day holiday weekend in Las Vegas.

With the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and of course WrestleMania having been held in stadiums, Money In The Bank now joins that elite group of regular WWE shows to be held in front of such a large live audience, not counting the twice per year Saudi Arabia special events as well as other special international events that have been held in stadiums over the years.

Last year’s Money In The Bank event was held in Fort Worth, Texas and saw Big E capture the briefcase on the men’s side, while Nikki A.S.H. won the match on the women’s side. That show was part of WWE’s first weekend live touring once again following the hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

