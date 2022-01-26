WWE NIL Athlete AJ Ferrari Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash

Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari and track athlete Isai Rodriguez were involved in a car crash on Monday night while in a 2019 Dodge Durango on Highway 33 near Perkins, Oklahoma around 8 p.m.

Ferrari was driving when he attempted to pass 3 vehicles while cresting a hill and hit an oncoming vehicle before flipping the car several times until it came to a halt in a ditch. The other driver wasn’t injured and all drivers were wearing seat belts.

Ferrari was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City and is listed in fair condition. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital in Stillwater. The police report stated the multiple-time NCAA All-American in cross country was listed in fair condition with internal, arm, leg, and head injuries.

Oklahoma State said in a statement that neither of the two athletes suffered life-threatening injuries.

OSU football offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who was at the scene, was able to pull Ferrari to safety after the SUV caught on fire, according to ESPN. He had to get the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class out through a window.

Ferrari’s father said in a Facebook post that his son had no broken bones, but he has fluid in his lungs that is affecting his oxygen levels and bad bruising with some internal bleeding so he will remain in the hospital.

Ferrari signed a NIL deal with the WWE‘s “Next in Line” program in December.