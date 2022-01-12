WWE NXT 2.0 Results (1/11): Styles vs. Waller, Crowbar On A Pole Match

The January 11, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Santos Escobar def. Xyon Quinn

Cameron Grimes def. Damon Kemp.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Harland and Joe Gacy

Tony D’Angelo def. Pete Dunne.

Wendy Choo, Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell def. Amari Miller, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro.

Solo Sikoa vs. Boa goes to a double countout.

AJ Styles def. Grayson Waller

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller

AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller was the biggest match to be booked on this show.

These two stars have been feuding with each other for several weeks after Waller called out AJ. They’ve been trading words ever since then. Last week, AJ wanted to fight Waller right then, but Waller said he would have to wait until this show. They did a brawl with AJ standing tall.

The match was the main event and they worked hard. AJ hit an outside forearm shot. Waller hit a springboard elbow drop for 2. AJ went for the forearm shot finisher and hit it for the win. Post-match, LA Knight made his return after being taken out by Waller in the parking lot a few weeks ago. Knight attacked him and laid out Waller.

Crowbar On A Pole Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne in a Crowbar On A Pole Match was booked.

This feud stems from a match that took place three weeks ago, where Dunne defeated D’Angelo. Post-match, D’Angelo attacked Dunne and, with a crowbar, attacked Dunne’s fingers.

Both guys worked hard and it was the typical, one guy goes up to get the weapon then taken down. Eventually, Tony got it, but Dunne quickly grabbed it from him. A chair was brought into play, but Dunne caught him with a triangle choke. Tony hit him in the face with the crowbar, which broke, for the win.

Who Gets Lopez?

Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn with the stipulation that Elektra Lopez will leave with the winner went down.

Ever since Lopez showed up in NXT, she has been aligned with Escobar, but since losing the Cruiserweight Title, Escobar has been bumped down the card.

This was the first match of the night. At the end, Lopez distracted Xyon and then kicked him in the nuts that led to Escobar hitting his finisher for the win.

Bron Breakker Talks

New NXT Champion Bron Breakker appeared on this show just one week after beating Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Title. So what did he say?

Breakker cut a promo where he got mixed reactions. He thanked Ciampa and put him over for being a great wrestler and an outstanding person. He brought up Ciampa showing respect to Bron’s father after the match. He said that there are no days off in NXT and they perform every week for the fans. Bron said that anyone who wants to challenge him, he’s already put in the work and did more than them because he’s the champ. He plans to prove why he earned the title every week. Bron then went to the back. Short and to the point.