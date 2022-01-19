WWE NXT 2.0 Results (1/18): WALTER vs. Strong, Memorial Service

The January 18, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Grayson Waller defeated Dexter Lumis

The Creed Brothers defeated Briggs and Jensen to advance to the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Dante Chen vs. Guru Raj ended in an apparent no-contest.

Ivy Nile defeated Kay Lee Ray

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Legado Del Fantasma

Dakota Kai defeated Yulisa Leon

WALTER defeated Roderick Strong

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

LA Knight Opens

LA Knight came out to the ring while looking for Grayson Waller, who attacked him a few weeks ago. Knight returned last week after Waller had lost to AJ Styles in the headliner.

LA said week after week the fans chant that Waller sucks, but one sound haunts him and that’s LA Knight. LA called him out and so came Waller, who acted like he was going to fight him, but didn’t. Instead, Waller revealed that he has a restraining order against him and Knight can’t get closer than 50 feet from him. Knight said that Waller doesn’t have an order against Dexter Lumis, who came out from under the ring. Knight told Waller that he can either face Knight or Lumis.

This set up Lumis vs. Waller. The finish saw Saurav come out to attack Lumis that led to Waller hitting his finisher for the win.

Dusty Rhodes Classic Match

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Malik Blae & Edris Enofe in a Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament first-round match took place with the winners of this bout taking on the winners of MSK-Jacket Time.

There was some outside inference by Santos Escobar, who was taken out by Bron Breakker. Earlier in the night, Santos said he was coming after Bron. The finish was a roll up.

Dusty Rhodes Classic Match

The Diamond Mine’s Julius & Brutus Creed vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament first-round match took place with the winners of this bout taking on Grizzled Young Veterans-Chase & Hayward.

They went all out in this match with it looking like Josh and Brooks were about to go over until The Creed Brothers hit their finisher on Briggs.

Memorial Service

Tony D’Angelo hosted a memorial service for Pete Dunne. D’Angelo defeated Dunne in a Crowbar On A Pole match last Tuesday night.

WALTER is now stateside after having his NXT UK farewell match when he defeated Nathan Frazer on the NXT UK episode that aired last Thursday.

Tony was in the ring with a casket and said it’s time to move onto better things. He said it’s time for him to get some gold and he has his eyes set on the North American Title. Carmelo Hayes came out with Trick Williams. Williams said they thought they were boyz. Tony said he’s already got boyz and it’s nothing personal, but just business. Williams said his boyz look like Vic Joseph.

Hayes said he promises Tony will have his own service and it will be a closed casket. Cameron Grimes came out and said Tony will have to wait at the end of the line. Hayes threw out the idea of Tony vs. Grimes and he would get the winner. Grimes smashed a big photo of Pete Dunne over the head of Tony to end the segment.

Main Event

WALTER vs. Roderick Strong was saved for the headliner.

WALTER vs. Roderick Strong was saved for the headliner.

Last week, WWE set this with a video of Bivens talking about how The Creed Brothers will win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before beating Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner for the NXT Tag Team Titles. To take things even further, Biven called the champs “a bunch of b**ches.” This didn’t sit well with WALTER so he confronted Bivens and Strong stepped in before telling him that he is the only NXT star not afraid of him. As a result, we got a match.

The bout was hard-hitting with WALTER getting the majority of the offense. WALTER with back-to-back powerbombs for the win. Post-match, Imperium beatdown Strong until the creed Brothers came out for a brawl to close the show.