WWE NXT 2.0 Results (1/25): #1 Contender’s Match, Dusty Rhodes Classic Continues

The January 25, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) def. Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & KUSHIDA)

Solo Sikoa def. Boa.

Duke Hudson def. Guru Raaj.

Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta def. Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin).

GYV (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. Chase U (Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward)

Io Shirai def. Tiffany Stratton.

Cameron Grimes def. Tony D’Angelo

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Challenge Awaits

Santos Escobar came out for a promo about wanting the NXT Title and wanting to be the next in line to challenge Bron Breakker for it. He took shots at Bron by saying he despises how fast Bron got here and all the opportunities he got. He doesn’t like how Bron won the title before him and how that makes him sick.

Bron came out and said that he was taught to handle his challenges head on. Bron said if Santos wants it then make the challenge. Santos said that things are done his time and when he’s ready, Bron will know.

Bron attacked Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to end the segment. At the end of the show, The heels tried to attack Bron in the parking lot, but Tommaso Ciampa walked up and it looks like we’re getting a 3-on-2 handicap match next week.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro) in a Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament first-round match took place with the winners of this bout taking on Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, who beat Legado Del Fantasma last week.

The match opened the show and was a fun match with MSK hitting some impressive moves. MSK won with their finisher. Post-match, the four stars shook hands.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Part 2

The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward in a Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament first-round match took place with the winners of this bout taking on The Creed Brothers, who defeated Briggs and Jensen.

The Grizzled Young Veterans went over with their finisher. Post-match, Von Wagner attacked Hayward and Chase before putting on a suit jacket. Robert Stone said that Wagner has been reinstated and is under new management.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta went down.

These two teams have been feuding for the last few weeks as Ray has been making it clear that she wants the NXT Women’s Title, currently held by Rose.

This was a solid match that included Kay hitting a dive from the top rope to the floor. At the end of the match, Ray chased Rose to the backstage area with a bat. Persia hit her finisher for the win.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a falls count anywhere match took place.

The match started after Boa hit Solo with a kendo stick several times. Chairs and trash cans were also used. They brawled to the backstage area. Solo locked the garage door to the outside, but Boa opened it and Solo spread a fire estigher in his face before going back to the ring.

Solo hit a dive off the top rope to the outside to send Boa through a table.

Who’s Next In Line?

Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo in a North American Title number one contender’s match was booked.

This match was set up last week after D’Angelo held a memorial service for Pete Dunne following their match two weeks ago. D’Angelo said he was now setting his sights on the North American Championship, held by Hayes.

Following a back and forth promo segment, the match was proposed by Hayes after Grimes and D’Angelo each wanted a shot at his title. Hayes defeated Roderick Strong in a match to unify the NXT North American and Cruiserweight Titles.

The match was saved for the main event and it was a sold bout. Dune came out and hit Tony in the hand with a cricket bat and Grimes hit his finisher for the win. The match will happen at Vengence Day