WWE Raw Preview (1/17): Lashley, Becky Lynch, Team RK-Bro

This week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center.

With less than two weeks until the Royal Rumble, WWE has announced the following segments for Raw:

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will address her Royal Rumble challenger, Doudrop. Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan last week to earn the championship opportunity.

Bobby Lashley will have words for his Royal Rumble opponent, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. How will Lashley react to former Hurt Business partners Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin attacking him last week?

Finally, RK-Bro looks to bounce back after dropping the Raw tag team championships to Alpha Academy last week. Will Oron and Riddle continue teaming together, or go in separate directions?

It’s worth noting that Monday Night Raw will feature stiff competition from the NFL playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals will face the LA Rams. Don’t be surprised to see Raw viewership to take a big hit this week against the NFL game.