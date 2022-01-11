WWE RAW Results (1/10): Lashley & Lesnar, Title Match Set For Royal Rumble, New Champs

WWE RAW aired live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. RK-Bro defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy. Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan competed in a Triple Threat match tonight. The winner will go on to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble.

RAW Results

Alpha Academy def. RK-Bro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews def. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest Seth Rollins def. Big E Omos def. a Nick Sanders AJ Styles def. Austin Theory via DQ Doudrop def. Bianca Belair & LIV Morgan in a Triple Threat match to earn a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Lashley Confronted Lesnar

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman kicked off this week’s RAW to a great reaction from the crowd. Heyman introduced Brock and he fired up the crowd. Bobby Lashley quickly interrupted and he came to the entrance ramp with MVP.

Lashley stared at Brock before marching to the ring. Lashley said “as one super athlete to another super athlete, with all due respect, it is an honor to tell you that you have been ducking & running from me for 20 years”. Brock responded ” with all due respect, it is an honor for me to be in the ring with me”. Lesnar boasted about winning titles in this ring and other rings.

Brock told Lashley that he didn’t know he was until he met him at Day 1 and joked that he would have already beaten him. Lesnar mocked MVP and Lashley’s suit and Bobby told Brock that he’s money as a stand up comedian. Brock did a knock knock joke and it resulted in Heyman asking “Bobby who?”. Lesnar said “exactly” and told Lashley that he was just a Lesnar wannabe. Brock left the ring and Hurt Business attacked Lashley for whatever reason. Bobby beat them down and bashed Cedric into the ring post a couple times.

Alpha Academy Won The RAW Tag Titles

RK-Bro defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy in the first match of the night. Riddle and Gable started off the action and battled to the ropes before the referee broke them up. Gable took control and got Riddle in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Riddle countered into a submission hold of his own but Gable reached the ropes.

Gable and Riddle went to lock up but Chad hit a cheap shot to the face. Riddle responded with a leg lariat and then a Senton. Gable rolled out of the ring to regroup and got a foot to the face. Riddle then hit a springboard flip onto Gable and posed with Orton as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Otis had tagged in and sent Riddle to the corner. Riddle booted Otis in the face and flipped onto him. The crowd got behind Riddle as he made his way to the corner. Orton tagged in to a big pop and started unloading Clotheslines. Gable tagged in and Orton greeted him with a Powerslam and set up for the draping DDT. Otis distracted Orton and Gable capitalized with a chop. Chad climbed to the top rope but Orton tripped him up. Orton then connected with a Superplex and both superstars crashed to the mat.

Riddle fired up the crowd as Orton set up for an RKO. Otis hit Riddle with a shoulder tackle and tagged in. Orton didn’t see it and went for an RKO on Gable. Otis broke it up and planted Orton with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory. Alpha Academy are the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Dirty Dawgs & Crews Picked Up A Win

Street Profits & Damian Priest faced Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews tonight on RAW. Ziggler beat Montez Ford down to start off the action. Damian Priest tagged in and slammed Ziggler to the mat. Roode tagged in and Damian caught him with a boot to the face. Montez hit Roode with an Enziguri and both fell out of the ring. Damian leveled Ziggler with a Clothesline and posed with Street Profits as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Apollo slammed Ford to the mat and followed it up with a Splash for a two count. Dolph tagged in and hit Montez with a Dropkick for a two count. Dawkins tagged in and planted Crews with an Exploder Suplex. Dawkins delivered another one to Ziggler before connecting with a running Bulldog on Roode.

Angelo hit the swinging Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Crews broke it up. Damian sent Crews out of the ring but got distracted with Commander Azeez. Crews capitalized with a kick to the back of the head. Montez flipped onto everyone as Dawkins connected with a Spinebuster on Roode. Dawkins didn’t realize that Dolph had tagged in and he caught him with a Zig Zag for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins def. Big E

Seth “Freakin” Rollins made his way to the ring to begin the 2nd hour of this week’s RAW. Rollins noted that the Royal Rumble is on the horizon and mocked Lashley & Lesnar for being meatheads. Seth added that he is excited for the Royal Rumble because it is the night where he becomes the new Universal Champion. Rollins cackled into the microphone and hyped the match. Seth stated that he doesn’t need a “penguin looking-like snake oil salesman” to do things for him and boasted about getting the Universal title match himself.

Former WWE Champion Big E interrupted and joined Seth in the ring. Big E announced that he has entered his name in the Royal Rumble match so he can main event WrestleMania. Big E added that it would be a dream to win the rumble and then beat Rollins to walk out of Mania as champion. Rollins mocked Big E for believing he could beat him in a singles match and it led to a challenge. Rollins didn’t like being put on the spot but wound up accepting.

Big E and Rollins locked up to begin the match. Big E applied a headlock but Seth quickly escaped. Rollins connected with a Dropkick but Big E responded with a Belly to Belly Suplex. Rollins went for a Suicide Dive but Big E blocked it and connected with a Splash on the ring apron as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, the action spilled out of the ring again and Rollins connected with a knee to the face. The action returned to the ring and Rollins unloaded some chops to the chest but Big E responded with a Uranage. Big E sent Seth to the ring apron and hit him with a Spear through the ropes. Both superstars crashed to the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a break.

Back from the break, Big E connected with a Belly to Belly Suplexed and danced over Rollins before hitting a Splash. Big E set up for the Big Ending but Rollins escaped. Seth hit an Arm Drag and a rolling forearm to the head. Seth ducked under a Clothesline and caught Big E with an Enziguri for a near fall. Rollins followed it up with another kick to the face but couldn’t keep Big E down.

Rollins climbed to the top rope and hit a big Frog Splash for a two count. Seth went for the Stomp but Big E countered into a Powerbomb for a two count. Big E applied the Stretch Muffler submission but Seth reached the bottom rope. Rollins elbowed Big E in the face and went for a Slingblade but Big E countered. Big E connected with a Uranage and went for the cover but Seth kicked out. Rollins went for a Pedigree but Big E blocked it. Seth booted Big E in the midsection and followed it up with the Stomp for the pinfall victory.

Nikki A.S.H. Attacked Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley were interviewed in the ring and Ripley was asked if the team had run it’s course. Nikki interrupted Rhea and wondered if she was thinking of breaking up the team. Nikki claimed that they will get the titles back and Ripley stared at her. Rhea stood silently as Nikki ranted about Ripley blaming her for losses. Rhea noted that she never said that or that she was better in the ring. Ripley went to walk away but Nikki kept ranting.

Ripley told Nikki that she was uncomfortable, wanted to say goodbye and extended her hand. Nikki declined to shake Ripley’s hand because she doesn’t believe in her. Ripley told Nikki that she hopes she doesn’t stop believing in herself. Nikki got sad and said that they can still be friends. Nikki then attacked Ripley and unloaded a bunch of punches before posing on the entrance ramp to end the segment.

Omos Dominated

Omos bumped into Reggie backstage and beat him down as Dane Brooke pleaded for him to stop. Omos then faced a jobber and hit him with a Chokeslam. Omos followed it up with a slam as Reggie & Dane Brooke were shown watching backstage. Reggie was holding ice on his head for comedic effect. Omos hit the Choke Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Miz & Maryse Interrupted The Cutting Edge

Edge welcomed Beth Phoenix as his guest on the Cutting Edge. Edge complimented his wife and rolled a highlight package of her career highlights. Several superstars also commented on Phoenix during the video.

The Miz and Maryse interrupted and Miz mocked the crowd. Miz joked that he stands with Ben Simmons and would give up 33 million dollars just to not play in this crap city. Miz questioned Edge’s manhood and accused him of having his wife fight his battles. Edge noted that The Miz does that all time and Miz called that slander. Miz then rolled a highlight package of his own for Maryse. The narrator claimed that they will beat Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble because with the power of their love, they are unbeatable. Miz claimed that Edge and Beth Phoenix should be honored to be in the ring with Maryse.

Edge said that Beth can lift a Buick and Phoenix noted that Maryse has become awful quiet now that she has returned. Miz tells Maryse to tell Beth how bad she is going to get beat and continued yelling at them. Maryse opted to run away instead but Miz didn’t notice. Beth then vowed to beat the hell out of Miz at Royal Rumble if Edge doesn’t get to him first. Miz finally noticed that Maryse left and looked around like a buffoon to end the segment.

Grayson Waller Attacked AJ Styles

AJ Styles battled Austin Theory this week on RAW. Styles controlled the match early and connected with a slam for a two count. Theory battled back and sent AJ to the outside. Grayson Waller attacked AJ Styles to end the match in a DQ. Austin Theory took a selfie before Styles battled back. Waller retreated and traded words with Styles. AJ will face Waller on NXT tomorrow night.

Alexa Bliss Scared Her Doctor

Alexa Bliss had a therapy session tonight on RAW. The therapist asked Bliss to take a deep breath and Alexa laughed. Bliss said she had a problem and asked the doctor to fix her. The doctor brought out an iPad and showed footage of Charlotte destroying Lily back at Extreme Rules. Alexa was asked how that made her feel and she said thirsty. Bliss poured out a pitcher of water and grabbed the cotter by the tie. She asked how that made him feel before throwing the pitcher. Alexa ripped up his calendar and smashed his keyboard. Bliss screamed as the doctor ran away.

Doudrop Will Face Becky Lynch At Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop battled in a Triple Threat match. The winner will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch joined commentary for the match.

Doudrop dominated the action early and knocked Liv to the mat. Doudrop delivered a Suplex to Belair but Bianca shrugged it off. Belair knocked Doudrop to the outside and battled with her. Liv flipped onto Belair and Doudrop outside the ring. Back in the ring, Belair caught Liv with a shoulder tackle but Morgan responded with a Hurricanrana.

Bianca flipped over Doudrop and unloaded some punches. Belair hit Doudrop with a Dropkick and then delivered a Back Drop to Morgan. Doudrop came out of nowhere and hit them both with a Crossbody. Doudrop got Liv in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Morgan battled free but Doudrop sent her to the turnbuckle. Doudrop went for a Cannonball but Morgan got out of the way. Doudrop swatted Liv out of the ring and to the floor as RAW went to a final break.

Doudrop and Belair were battling in the ring when RAW returned. Liv hit a Hurricanrana on Belair but Doudrop sent her into the turnbuckle. Morgan and Belair traded punches and Bianca rolled Liv up for a two count. Liv locked in Rings of Saturn on Belair in the middle of the ring.

Bianca battled through the pain and lifted Morgan up. Morgan countered and sent Belair into the turnbuckle. Morgan hit Doudrop with a Codebreaker and battled with Bianca on the top turnbuckle. Doudrop broke it up and Powerbombed Liv to the mat. Doudrop went for the cover but Bianca broke it up with a Splash. Lynch interfered in the match and Bianca chased her around. Becky threw Bianca over the announce table and Doudrop hit Morgan with a Vader Bomb for the pinfall victory. Doudrop will face Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble. Becky smacked Doudrop after the match and went for the Manhandle Slam but Doudrop blocked it. Doudrop shoved Becky out of the ring and posed to close the show.