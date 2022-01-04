WWE RAW Results (1/3): Fatal 4-Way, WWE Title Match Set For Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked off the show, and there was a Fatal 4-Way between Kevin Owens, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley tonight to determine Lesnar’s challenger at Royal Rumble.

In addition to the takeaways below, Alexa Bliss‘ “Journey Back To RAW” was announced for next week’s show. Alexa Bliss hasn’t appeared since losing to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules last September.

RAW Results

Alpha Academy def. RK-Bro Dana Brooke & Reggie def. Tamina & Tozawa Queen Zelina & Carmella def. Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships Street Profits def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler to retain the US Title Omos def. AJ Styles Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Big E to earn a WWE Title shot at Royal Rumble

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Paul Heyman Is Brock Lesnar’s Advocate Once Again

Paul Heyman kicked off the show to a chorus of boos and introduced new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast set up some steel steps in the ring and stood on top of them. Brock mocked Universal Champion Roman Reigns and asked the South Carolina crowd to acknowledge him. Lesnar gave a shout out to “his good buddy Roman Reigns” and vowed to see him soon. Brock thanked Heyman for pulling the strings to get him into the title match at Day 1.

Heyman boasted about negotiating for Lesnar to be a “free agent” and be on whatever show he wants. Paul noted how Owens and Rollins are a team in the Fatal 4-Way match later tonight. Heyman joked that Rollins’ wife is going to leave him if he doesn’t beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Paul said that one week away from being Reigns special counsel and he already has COVID. Paul added that “you can get over the rona, but karma is a little bitchy”. Heyman noted that Lashley hit Brock with a Spear two times and got him in the Hurt Lock. Heyman stated Big E was a great champion and would still be champ if it were not for Lesnar. He closed by saying that it would be an honor to watch Big E lose to Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

Alpha Academy Pinned The Champs

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro faced Alpha Academy in a non-title match. Gable and Otis attacked Orton and Riddle before the bell rang. RAW went to a break with Alpha Academy standing over the champions. When RAW returned, Riddle and Chad Gable began the match. Gable connected with a Suplex for a near fall and tagged in Otis.

Otis dominated and sent Riddle to the corner. Otis went for a Splash but Riddle got out of the way and Otis crashed into the ring post. Riddle connected with an Enziguri and went for the tag but Gable pulled Orton off the apron. Otis then leveled Orton outside the ring as he battled with Gable. Back in the ring, Riddle went for an RKO but Otis blocked and hit a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Reggie & Dana Brooke Picked Up A Win

Tamina & Akira Tozawa faced 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Reggie in a mixed tag team match. The tag team match was apparently for the 24/7 Championship(?). Tozawa accidentally booted Tamina and she got pissed off. Tamina slapped Reggie in the face and then Reggie hit a Senton for the pinfall victory.

Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair Interrupted Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her way to the ring and said that she knows all the women in the back have becoming a champion at the top of their lists, but remaining champ is at the top of hers. Becky boasted about being unbeatable and how she is a work of art. Lynch claimed that she makes the audience feel and that is what good art does. Lynch added that Liv Morgan broke her promise to herself and the fans by losing again at Day 1.

Liv Morgan interrupted and mocked Becky’s ridiculous jacket. Morgan said that Becky knows how close she was to winning the title at Day 1 and that she gave it her all. Becky told Liv that was “lovely” and that maybe Morgan can become champion once she retires.

Bianca Belair joined the party and announced that she was back in the title chase after dealing with Doudrop for the past several weeks. Liv wasn’t thrilled about Bianca interrupting and said that they were in the middle of something. Bianca noted that her history with Lynch goes back farther and Lynch told them to go figure it out and let her know.

Bianca and Liv then attacked the RAW Women’s Champion and threw her out of the ring. Belair and Morgan started battling and Bianca got the better of the exchange. Bianca was about to hit Morgan with the KOD but Becky leveled them from behind. Becky hit Belair with the Manhandle Slam and posed with the title to end the segment.

Queen Zelina & Carmella Retained The Women’s Tag Team Championships

Queen Zelina & Carmella defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Rhea Ripley dominated Zelina Vega to begin the action and planted her with a massive vertical Suplex for a near fall. Nikki tagged in and the champs immediately took control of the match. Vega sent Ripley off the apron and then rolled up Nikki for the pinfall victory. Rhea Ripley looked very disappointed after the match as Nikki apologized.

Street Profits Picked Up A Win

Street Profits faced Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez tonight on RAW. Azeez launched Montez to the corner of the ring and went for a Clothesline but Ford got out of the way. Montez hit an Enziguri before tagging Dawkins in. Apollo tagged in as well and walked into the Silencer from Dawkins. Angelo went for the cover but Azeez broke it up at two. Dawkins and Azeez brawled to the outside and Angelo sent the Commander into the ring post. Back in the ring, Montez tagged in and hit Crews with the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Damian Priest Retained The US Title, Triple Threat Announced For Next Week

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler. Priest would lose the title if he was counted out or lost via a disqualification.

Before the match, Doudrop was shown backstage with Pearce & Deville. Doudrop claimed everyone was sick of the same people challenging Becky Lynch and wanted a title shot. Sonya announced that Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop will battle in a Triple Threat match next week. The winner of the Triple Threat will face Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Priest beat Dolph down in the corner but stopped just before the referee counted to 5. Damian knocked Ziggler out of the ring and followed him out there. Dolph was ready and hit a Tornado DDT on the floor as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Damian went for Broken Arrow but Ziggler blocked it. Damian connected with a DDT and went for the cover but Ziggler kicked out at two. Dolph went for a Suplex but Damian blocked it and hit a boot to the face. Priest climbed to the top rope but Robert Roode showed up and shoved him down while the referee was distracted with Ziggler.

Dolph quickly capitalized with the Zig Zag but Priest was able to kick out at two. Priest was angry and attacked Roode outside the ring. Damian grabbed a chair and went to hit Roode but got back into the ring instead as the referee was at a 9 count. Ziggler dared Priest to use the chair on him in an effort to get him disqualified. Damian got distracted by Roode on the apron and hit him with the chair. Dolph capitalized with another Zig Zag but Priest wouldn’t stay down. Ziggler followed it up with a Superkick but Damian shrugged it off. Priest hit the Reckoning for the pinfall victory and remains the United States Champion.

Vince McMahon Told Austin Theory He Is In The Royal Rumble

Vince McMahon and Austin Theory had another conversation backstage during this week’s edition of RAW. Theory knocked on the door and McMahon asked who it was. Austin barged in and went for a hug but McMahon wasn’t interested. Vince said he asked who it was and didn’t tell Theory to come into the office. Austin apologized and Vince said that apologizing was a sign of weakness. McMahon told Theory that it didn’t matter that he lost to Balor, and that he admired how he beat the holy hell out of him later on. Vince informed Theory that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble and will get a shot at the champion of his choosing if he wins.

Edge & Beth Phoenix Will Face Miz & Maryse At Royal Rumble

The Miz & Maryse came to the ring to begin the final hour of tonight’s show. They complained about Beth Phoenix showing up to help Edge at Day 1. Miz claimed he was one Skull Crushing Finale away from beating Edge and that victory would have finally gotten him the respect he deserves. Miz noted that he is the only two time Grand Slam Champion in company history and that Edge has only accomplished that feat once. The Miz complained about fans enjoying Edge ruining the vow renewal last week but then claimed that the fans don’t bother him because true love conquers all. Maryse complimented her husband and then claimed that she would punch Beth in the face if she were here.

Beth Phoenix and Edge interrupted to a great crowd reaction. Phoenix asked Maryse to repeat herself but Maryse declined. Edge told Miz that he knew he’d make excuses for the loss and claimed that he would have won if Beth was involved or not. Beth added that it was her idea to show up at Day 1. Edge and Beth then suggested a mixed tag match at Royal Rumble as the crowd chanted “yes!”. Miz accepted the challenge and Maryse didn’t look thrilled about it. Beth hit Maryse and she rolled out of the ring. Miz followed an angry Maryse backstage to end the segment.

Omos def. AJ Styles

AJ Styles battled Omos tonight on RAW. Styles hit Omos with a bunch of strikes and kicks to begin the action but the big man was unfazed. Omos hit a big boot and yelled to the crowd. Omos went for a Body Slam but Styles broke free. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Omos knocked him out of the air with ease. Omos then hit a Chokeslam Powerbomb for the pinball victory as the crowd booed.

Bobby Lashley Will Face Brock Lesnar At Royal Rumble For The WWE Title

Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E battled in a Fatal 4-Way in this week’s main event. The winner of the match will face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship. Owens and Rollins worked as a team to start things off and beat Lashley and Big E down. They brought Big E to the outside and Powerbombed him through the announce table.

The action returned to the ring and Lashley battled back with a Clothesline. Big E and Lashley then looked at each other and decided to team up as well. Lashley and Big E chased Rollins and Owens over the barricade and through the crowd. Big E put Kevin Owens through a WWE Shop table as RAW went to a final commercial break.

When RAW returned, Big E and Lashley were beating Rollins down in the crowd. Kevin Owens hit an insane Senton off the top of the stairway onto everyone as the crowd went crazy. Owens hit another one and then Rollins hit a Frog Splash on Big E in the ring. Owens allowed Rollins to go for the pin and raised his hands but Big E kicked out at two.

Lashley slammed Rollins to the canvas and knocked Owens to the outside. Big E went for the Big Ending but Rollins escaped. Lashley hit Big E with a Spear and then delivered one to Rollins. Kevin Owens got into the ring and Lashley hit him with a Spear for the pinfall victory. Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was asked for a comment about Lashley winning and said “tell Roman Reigns I’ll see him this Friday on SmackDown” to close the show.