WWE SmackDown Results (1/21): Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins, Charlotte vs. Naomi

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Charlotte faced Naomi in a Championship Contender’s match tonight. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens battled SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. In addition to the takeaways below, Jeff Jarrett made a cameo tonight and had a conversation with IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs.

SmackDown Results

Kofi Kingston def. Madcap Moss Aliyah def. Natalya via DQ Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios Charlotte def. Naomi (Sonya Deville special referee) Sheamus def. Ricochet Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def. The Usos via DQ (Usos are barred from ringside at Royal Rumble)

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Rollins & Owens Will Face The Usos Tonight, Jon Moxley Reference

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos were in the ring to begin the show. They said they were here to acknowledge the longest reigning Universal Champion (508 days) and introduce Roman Reigns. Roman stopped on the entrance ramp and raised the title as pyro went off.

Roman told Nashville to acknowledge him and SmackDown cut to a video package of Reigns capturing the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. Reigns was about to speak again but Seth Rollins interrupted. Rollins will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Seth gave Reigns props but added that his title reign will be coming to an end soon. Rollins claimed that we should be celebrating The Usos for being the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions and called them the cornerstone of Roman’s success. Rollins added that The Usos hold him up just like he and “Mox” did in The Shield.

Reigns told Rollins that their match at Royal Rumble will be one vs. one and vowed to win it. Seth suggested that he find a partner tonight and battle The Usos. If Rollins and the mystery partner win, Jimmy & Jey Uso will be banned from ringside at Royal Rumble. The Usos agree and tell Rollins that nobody is going to team with him.

Kevin Owens then made his way to the entrance ramp. Roman demanded that Owens’ music be turned off and added a stipulation. If Rollins loses tonight, he will no longer have a shot at the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. Seth thought about it for a bit but ultimately accepted.

Kofi Kingston def. Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss faced Kofi Kingston with Happy Corbin. Before the match, Moss and Corbin boasted about taking out Drew McIntyre and New Day. Kingston interrupted and then Big E joined him. Big E and Happy Corbin were ringside for the match. Kofi dominated the action early and set up for Trouble in Paradise.

Corbin distracted Kofi and Moss took advantage with a Clothesline. The action spilled to the outside and Moss sent Kingston into the steel steps but Kingston jumped over them. Kingston hit Moss with a Splash and Big E leveled Corbin as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Kofi connected with a Jawbreaker. Kingston climbed to the top turnbuckle and leaped but Moss was ready and countered into a Spinebuster. Kingston battled back and hit a Double Stomp. Moss connected with a Uranage and went for the cover but Kingston powered out at two. Kingston battled back and caught Moss with Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall victory. Corbin went for an attack after the match but Big E hit him with the Big Ending.

Aliyah def. Natalya via DQ, Summer Rae Shown In Crowd

Aliyah faced Natalya again this week. Aliyah defeated Natalya in just over three seconds on last week’s show. Natalya dominated early and connected with a Clothesline. Natalya sent Aliyah to the corner and stomped on her relentlessly. The referee started counting and disqualified Natalya. Aliyah once again defeated Natalya. After the match, Natalya attacked Aliyah again but Xia Li showed up and made the save. Summer Rae was shown in the crowd before the match and taunted Natalya. Summer Rae will return to the ring women’s Royal Rumble match.

Viking Raiders Picked Up A Win

Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza) battled #1 contenders Viking Raiders (Erik & ivar) this week on SmackDown. Erik and Ivar trapped Carrillo in the corner and took turns beating the hell out of him to start off the action. Garza tagged in and took control for a minute. Garza went for a Moonsault but Erik dodged it and connected with a knee to the face. Ivar tagged in and hit a Crossbody. Carrillo tagged in after Garza connected with a Powerbomb. Viking Raiders quickly took back control of the match and ended it with a Viking Experience on Humberto for the pinfall victory.

The Naomi & Sonya Deville Saga Continues

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced Naomi in a Championship Contender’s match. Sonya Deville wound up making herself the special guest referee in the match. Charlotte went for the Figure Four but Naomi booted her away. Charlotte wound up accidentally knocking Deville to the outside. Naomi capitalized on the distraction and hit Rear View. Naomi went for the cover but there was no referee. Sonya eventually got back into the ring and called for the bell right when Charlotte applied the Figure Four.

Johnny Knoxville Made Sami Zayn Look Like A Jackass

Sami Zayn came to the ring as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Sami had a table full of self defense items that he was going to use to prove that he is better than Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn shocked himself with a cattle prod and started screaming. Sami then turned up the voltage and shocked his chest. Sami fell around the ring and to the ropes before Knoxville interrupted.

Johnny told Sami that he’s making a mockery of his living and wanted to take a look at that cattle prod. Sami declined but Knoxville ripped it away. Johnny noticed that it wasn’t on and zapped Sami in the groin with it. Sami fell down and starting screaming in pain. Johnny then threw Sami over the top rope and said that he will see him in the Royal Rumble.

Adam Pearce was then backstage with Eric Bischoff. Eric was telling Pearce about what makes a true leader when Sonya Deville showed up. Pearce was pissed and told Sonya that she was way over the line tonight and said he was going to talk to management about setting her up in a match against Naomi next week. Sonya didn’t seem worried about it and told Pearce to let her know what they say before exiting.

Sheamus def. Ricochet

Sheamus faced Ricochet and Ridge Holland was ringside for the match. Sheamus controlled the action early and got Ricochet in a Headlock. Ricochet broke free and connected with an Enziguri. Sheamus battled back and planted Ricochet with the Irish Curse Backbreaker. Sheamus followed it up with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory.

The Usos Are Barred From Ringside For The Universal Title Match At Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens faced The Usos in this week’s main event. If Rollins & Owens won, The Usos would be banned from ringside for the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. If The Usos won the match, Seth Rollins would not get a shot at the Universal Championship at the PPV. The Tribal Chief was shown watching backstage as Seth pranced his way to the ring.

The Usos rolled out of the ring to regroup early in the match. Jey got in the ring and applied a Headlock but Rollins escaped. Jey connected with a Superkick and sent Seth to the corner. Jimmy tagged in and kept Rollins isolated. Seth eventually got to the corner and tagged Kevin Owens in.

Owens hit a Senton on the apron and followed it up with a Cannonball in the corner. The Usos recovered and hit a couple Superkicks as SmackDown went to the final commercial break of the night.

When SmackDown retuned, Jey Uso tagged in and dragged Owens back to the middle of the ring. Jey stomped on Owens but he battled to his feet. Owens unloaded some shots before reaching the corner to tag in Seth “Freakin” Rollins. The former architect and messiah connected with a Slingblade and launched Jey to the outside. Rollins connected with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Uso hit a Samoan Drop but couldn’t keep Seth down.

Owens tagged in and hit a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Jimmy kicked out and the match continued. Kevin hit the Brainbuster off the top rope and went for the cover but Jey broke it up at the last moment. Rollins and Owens battled back and were about to win the match when the Universal Champion rushed the ring. Roman Reigns hit the Superman Punch to end the match in a DQ. Rollins & Owens won the match and The Usos are banned from ringside during Rollins vs. Reigns at Royal Rumble.