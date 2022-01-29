WWE SmackDown Results (1/28): Royal Rumble Go-Home Show, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. It was the final SmackDown before WWE Royal Rumble tomorrow night. Naomi and Sonya Deville finally squared off tonight. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins met face-to-face one final time before their title match tomorrow night at Royal Rumble.

SmackDown Results

Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Cesaro & Ricochet Naomi def. Sonya Deville Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky New Day def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sasha Banks Returned & Will Be In The Royal Rumble

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring to begin the show. Charlotte will be in the women’s Royal Rumble and vowed to win it so she can pick her opponent at WrestleMania. Flair got the crowd to boo her by claiming that the Chiefs will never win a title again and hyped the women’s Royal Rumble match as being unpredictable.

Shayna Baszler interrupted and told Charlotte that she will not hesitate to snap her like a twig. Aliyah interrupted wearing an “Aliyah 3:17” shirt and she vowed to win the rumble. Charlotte told Aliyah that she had no chance of winning and Aliyah bragged about embarrassing Natalya a couple weeks back. Natalya joined the party as the crowd became restless. Natalya said that Aliyah’s win was a fluke before Shotzi showed up. Shotzi claimed that this was just a preview for tomorrow night, a whole bunch of egos clashing, creating an opportunity for her to shine.

Sasha Banks‘ music hit and The Boss made her way to the ring. Sasha got a great reaction from the crowd and stated that she is ready to rumble. Banks caught Charlotte with a punch and a brawl broke out. Aliyah took out Natalya and sent Shayna out of the ring. Charlotte leveled Aliyah with a big boot and had a stare down with Banks. Flair went for a kick but Banks blocked it. Sasha launched Flair over the top rope to end the segment.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland Picked Up A Win

Sheamus & Ridge Holland faced Cesaro & Ricochet in the first match of the night. Cesaro and Ricochet isolated Sheamus in the corner to start off the match. Sheamus battled back and tagged in Holland. Ricochet knocked Ridge out of the ring and connected with a dive as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sheamus planted Ricochet with the Irish Curse Backbreaker and tagged Ridge back in. Holland connected with a Body Slam and went for the cover but Ricochet kicked out at two. Sheamus and Cesaro tagged back in and Cesaro unloaded some uppercuts. Cesaro sent Sheamus out of the ring and followed him out there with another uppercut that knocked the Celtic Warrior into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Cesaro climbed to the top turnbuckle and attempted a Crossbody but Sheamus caught him. Sheamus went for the Backbreaker again but Cesaro escaped. Cesaro rolled up Sheamus but Holland broke it up at two. Ricochet connected with a Dropkick off the top rope that knocked Holland to the outside. Cesaro planted Sheamus with a Backbreaker of his own for a two count.

Cesaro set up for the Gotch Neutralizer but Sheamus was able to break free. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but Cesaro blocked it. Holland tagged himself in but Cesaro didn’t see it. Cesaro got Sheamus in the Swing but Holland rushed into the ring with his mask on. Holland hit Cesaro with a headbutt using the mask and followed it up with Northern Grit for the pinfall victory.

Naomi def. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville and Naomi squared off tonight in a singles match. Sonya tried to boss around the referee during Naomi’s entrance but the ref said that he has to call the match down the middle. Sonya rolled Naomi up for a two count before applying a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Naomi escaped but Sonya threw her down and started yelling at the referee again.

Deville went back to the Headlock while arguing with the referee. Naomi got up but Sonya threw her down by her hair. Naomi battled back with a boot to the face and a Stunner. Naomi booted Deville in the face and slammed her into the turnbuckle. She connected with a Crossbody and went for the cover but Sonya kicked out at two.

Naomi hit a Leg Drop for a two count. Naomi went for a Bulldog but Sonya countered and launched her into the turnbuckle. Deville followed it up with a Suplex into a Uranage type move (what a maneuver!) for a close two count. Naomi hit a Full Nelson slam for another near fall. Deville rolled Naomi up and used her tights for leverage but Naomi still kicked out at two. Naomi hit Rear View and then a split legged Moonsault for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Naomi grabbed a microphone and said she is done with Sonya throwing everything she has at her for 153 days. Naomi claimed Deville couldn’t stop the glow and exited. Deville got on the microphone and announced that she will be in the Royal Rumble match tomorrow night with Naomi.

Boogs & Nakamura def. Mahal & Shanky

Sami Zayn had a talk show segment tonight with Jinder Mahal & Shanky as his guests. Sami said “In-Zayn” is now a live podcast and thanked them for being here. Zayn said he never wanted to hear the name “Johnny Knoxville” again and the crowd started chanting the name. Sami wanted to discuss consumerism in a post-modern society with Shanky but Jinder interrupted. Mahal vowed to embarrass Shinsuke Nakamura and told Sami that Jackass is huge in India.

Shanky complimented one of the stunts and Sami got annoyed. Rick Boogs & Nakamura interrupted and made their way to the ring. Nakamura booted Sami in the face as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Mahal & Shanky battled Nakamura & Boogs in a tag team match. Sami Zayn kept interfering but Nakamura & Boogs prevailed. Boogs planted Shanky with a Suplex and followed it up with the Boogs Cruise for the pinfall victory.

New Day def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) faced Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin this week on SmackDown. New Day controlled the action early and sent Madcap and Happy out of the ring. Kofi went for a Trust Fall but they caught him and threw him into the ring post as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Big E and Corbin were battling in the ring. Big E hit two Belly to Belly Suplexes and went for a third but Corbin blocked it. Madcap got in the ring and Big E planted him with a Uranage before delivering the third Belly to Belly to Happy Corbin.

Kingston tagged in and Corbin connected with a Chokeslam/Backbreaker. Corbin hit Deep Six for a near fall and tagged in Madcap Moss. New Day took out Corbin and connected with Midnight Hour on Madcap Moss for the pinfall victory.

Rollins & Reigns Closed The Show

Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring at the end of this week’s show. Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins tomorrow night at Royal Rumble.

Rollins was wearing a shiny purple suit and claimed that he played Roman like a fiddle last week and got The Usos barred from ringside. Roman suggested that it is embarrassing to get pinned by Rollins. Seth responded by saying that Roman has brought more shame on his family than anyone. Roman stated that he’s on god mode now and made light of all the times Rollins has beaten him in the past. Seth brought up turning his back on The Shield and attacking Roman with a chair.

Rollins noted that Reigns has beaten everyone but Rollins when it matters the most. Seth claimed that nothing is personal and that he will always love Reigns like a brother. Reigns told Seth that he will never forgive him for breaking up The Shield and that he hates him. Rollins cackled and called Roman’s family a joke. Reigns shoved him and set up for the Superman Punch but Rollins escaped to end the show.