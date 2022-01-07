WWE Talent & Staff Worried About Future Of NXT

The recent cuts made by WWE earlier this week were mostly people that were hired by Triple H, which comes at a time where he is no longer running things backstage in NXT due to his cardiac event in September. Shawn Michaels has been running things backstage since that time.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that talent and staff are depressed and many are wondering about the future of the brand following the cuts.

People like William Regal, Road Dogg, Scott Armstrong, Samoa Joe, and Timothy Thatcher were all let go this week. Regal’s firing hit many people hard, which was evident by how many people spoke highly of him on social media.

He had a lot of relationships with wrestlers as he was an independent scene scout for WWE in addition to his behind-the-scenes role. Meltzer added that some of the biggest names in the business to this day still go to Real for advice and with the company not focusing on signing indy talent, that is likely the reason why Regal was let go.

WWE has shifted towards recruiting athletes then training them to be wrestlers in addition to saying away from older and smaller wrestlers in favor of younger and bigger stars.