Former Women’s Champion Discussed for Royal Rumble Return

We are just days away from the 2022 Royal Rumble and the rumor mill is in overdrive regarding potential surprise appearances.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has discussed Asuka returning to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. This is not a confirmation that she will appear, but the report states that several wrestlers in WWE believe Asuka will be there this Saturday.

Asuka has been away from WWE for over six months. Her last televised appearance took place at Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021. The report shares that she had been dealing with injuries since her last WWE appearance but can’t confirm if doctors medically cleared her to wrestle.

WWE surprised fans by adding Impact Wrestling Women’s Champion Mickie James to the Women’s Royal Rumble. The company also announced legends like Lita and Summer Rae as participants.

Some of the talent in WWE also wouldn’t know if they will be on the Royal Rumble card until that day. While WWE discusses Asuka as a surprise, they could also change their minds.

The 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event airs this Saturday on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.