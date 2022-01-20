Sami Zayn Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

Sami Zayn has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, per Fightful and Pat Laprade of TVA Sports.

The news comes just weeks after Zayn’s longtime friend and rival Kevin Owens signed a new 3-year deal.

Zayn has been with WWE since 2013. He’s a former NXT Champion and a 2-time Intercontinental Champion.

WWE was not the only company looking to retains Zayn’s services. Per Fightful, Zayn also had interest from people in AEW and Ring of Honor, before ROH went on hiatus.

Owens also had interest from AEW, but decided to stick with WWE when all was said and done.

Sami Zayn will participate in the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 29th.

He’s been involved in a program with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who will also be part of the Royal Rumble match. It remains to be seen if these two will ever work a singles match, or if their mini-feud will be limited to the Rumble.