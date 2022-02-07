AEW To Run Former WrestleMania Venue This Week

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is headed to Atlantic City this week. The company will hold a live AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, February 9th at Boardwalk Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at AEWTIX.com.

Opened in 1929, Boardwalk Hall has hosted countless sporting events, including WWE WrestleMania‘s IV and V in 1988 and 1989.

The historic venue was also the site of several Mike Tyson boxing fights in the late 1980’s, UFC cards and several WWE Raw and SmackDown shows.

AEW has done strong business in the north east, with impressive gates at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and Long Island’s UBS Arena.

According to Wrestletix, AEW has sold approximately 5,000 tickets for the Atlantic City show as of February 3rd. The venue will be set up to accommodate approximately 7,000 fans.

AEW Presents "Dynamite/Rampage"

Wed • Feb 09 • 7:00 PM

Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ



Available Tickets => 1,992

Current Setup/Capacity => 6,945

Tickets Distributed => 4,953 (71.3%)



[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/fXq07TvNcc — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 4, 2022

AEW Dynamite Preview (February 9th)

AEW is advertising the following items for Wednesday’s Dynamite from Atlantic City:

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

The Forbidden Door will open again when Isiah Kassidy battles a mystery opponent in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match.

Chris Jericho has called for an Inner Circle Team Meeting

We will hear from MJF following his historic victory over CM Punk last week.