AEW Dynamite Results (2/16): CM Punk & MJF, Title Match, Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. CM Punk announced the stipulations and when his rematch against MJF will take place. Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in this week’s main event. In addition to the takeaways below, Malakai Black & Brody King had a vignette tonight. They heard a knock at the door to signify a new member coming to the faction.

Dynamite Results

Bryan Danielson def. Lee Moriarty Wardlow def. Max Caster to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match Santana & Ortiz def. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager Thunder Rosa def. Mercedes Martinez Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk Will Face MJF In A Dog Collar Match At Revolution

CM Punk kicked off the show in the middle of the ring. Punk noted that some of the wrestlers in the back became straight or pro wrestlers because of him. He brought up MJF and the crowd instantly started booing. CM Punk said that MJF beat him twice in his hometown, and claimed that he proud of Max.

Punk joked that MJF is just “shitty little Max from shitty little Long Island” and not “Piper from Portland or Bret from Calgary”. CM Punk thanked Moxley for the assist last week and announced that he wants to face MJF at Revolution. Punk pulled out a dog collar and jokingly asked MJF to be his valentine.

He wondered if MJF was backstage pissing his pants because dog collar matches take years off a career. Punk asked MJF to come out from backstage because he has something he wants to say to MJF’s face. Punk brought out a picture of MJF asking CM Punk for an autograph back in the day. Punk joked that this was probably the greatest day in MJF’s life and it was just another Friday for him.

Punk added that the canvas he’s sitting on is not going to be stained with MJF’s shitty spray tan, it will be stained with MJF’s blood. A loud “CM Punk!” chant broke out as MJF raised the microphone to his mouth. MJF seemed bothered and dropped the microphone. MJF left as Tony Schiavone pointed out that the only other Dog Collar match in AEW was Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee.

Jon Moxley Responded To Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson faced Lee Moriarty in the first match of the night. Danielson told Lee to bring “violence” to the match last week on Rampage. Danielson controlled the action early and focused his attack on Lee’s knee.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Danielson was still in control and had Lee trapped on the mat. Danielson and Lee started trading punches while upside down in a submission hold and the crowd popped. Danielson got the better of the exchange and got back to his feet.Lee tried to battle back but Danielson planted him with a Suplex. Danielson put Lee to sleep with a Triangle hold and flexed while Lee tapped out.

After the match, Bryan Danielson asked the audience if Lee Moriarty passed or failed. He told the crowd that is why he doesn’t trust the American public with anything. Danielson wanted an answer from Moxley and Jon made his way to the ring. Moxley brought up the first time he met Bryan Danielson but came up short.

Jon noted that facing the best just made him want it more and he has never been able to beat Bryan Danielson. Moxley said that he couldn’t come up with one good reason to say no to Danielson’s offer to team up with him and build the future of AEW. Moxley wondered if Danielson only wants to team up with him to avoid facing him. Moxley wanted a match first because “he doesn’t stand side by side with anyone until he bleeds with him first”. Moxley told Danielson that decision lies in his hands and left the ring.

Wardlow Qualified For The Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

Wardlow battled Max Caster in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the PPV in March. Shawn Spears and Anthony Bowens were ringside for the match. Wardlow beat the hell out of Max as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Bowens distracted Wardlow and Caster capitalized. Max hit an Elbow Drop off the top rope but couldn’t keep Wardlow down.

Caster went for a Powerbomb and that backfired right away as Wardlow sent him flying with a Back Body Drop. Wardlow knocked Bowens off the ring apron and started delivering Powerbombs as the crowd chanted along. Bowens tried to attack Wardlow after the match but he hit him with a Powerbomb as well. Shawn Spears hit The Acclaimed with a couple of chair shots and Wardlow wasn’t pleased.

Adam Cole Interrupted Hangman Page

Tony Schiavone was set to interview AEW Champion Hangman Page but Adam Cole immediately interrupted. Cole told Hangman that his title reign will be coming to an end soon and demanded that Tony get the hell out of the ring. Hangman responded by claiming that the AEW World Championship will be the only major title Cole will never hold.

Adam Cole told Hangman Page that he has become an unbelievable wrestler and world champion. Cole joked that Hangman has always just been known as “the other Adam” in any promotion they have been in together. Cole told Hangman that one day they will fight for that title and may the best man win. Cole extended his hand and shook hands with the champion before exiting the ring. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish then jumped Hangman from behind. Dark Order made the save and 10 threw a bunch of security guards out of the ring.

Santana & Ortiz def. Hager & Jericho

Jake Hager & Chris Jericho battled Santana & Ortiz tonight on Dynamite. Eddie Kingston returned and was ringside for the match. Santana and Ortiz isolated Jericho in the ring to start off the action and beat him down. Hager tagged in and slammed Ortiz to the mat. Ortiz tried to battle back with some forearms to the face but Hager sent him flying across the ring. Hager followed it up with a Splash off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall.

Santana tagged in and hit Hager with some chops to the chest. Jericho tagged in and connected with a Codebreaker on Santana for a near fall. Jericho set up for a Lionsault but Ortiz held him on the ropes. Santana jumped up next to Jericho and hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a near fall. Santana & Ortiz hit a Blockbuster on Jericho for a near fall. Jericho got distracted by Kingston and hit him with a Dropkick. Chris went for the Judas Effect but Santana ducked. Santana leveled Jericho with a big discus lariat for the pinfall victory. Jericho and Kingston brawled after the match.

Thunder Rosa def. Mercedes Martinez

Thunder Rosa battled Mercedes Martinez tonight on Dynamite. The action quickly spilled into the crowd with Thunder Rosa taking control during the commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Thunder Rosa and Mercedes were battling on the ring apron. Thunder Rosa connected with a Suplex off the apron and through a table below.

Back in the ring, Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez battled on the turnbuckle. Martinez hit an awesome release German Suplex that sent Rosa crashing to the canvas. Mercedes followed it up with an Elbow Drop for a near fall. Thunder Rosa battled back and connected with a Thunder Driver on top of some steel chairs for the pinfall victory.

After the match, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker came down to the ringside area. Mercedes Martinez hit Thunder Rosa with a led pipe from behind. Jamie Hayter then attacked Mercedes Martinez as Britt beat down Thunder Rosa some more.

Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title After Andrade Interfered

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in this week’s main event. The two quickly battled to the top rope and Sammy got Darby in a Fireman’s Carry. Guevara dropped Darby across the top rope and Allin bounced to the floor below. Sammy followed it up with a Swanton and Darby fell to the floor outside the ring.

When Dynamite returned, Allin hit a standing Coffin Drop and both men fell to the mat. Darby was the first up and went to work on Sammy’s knee. Sammy battled back and hit a ridiculous Spanish Fly off the top rope. Sammy couldn’t capitalize on the move as Darby quickly applied a Figure Four and stretched out the injured knee some more. Guevara reversed the hold for a moment but Darby flipped it back over. Sammy and Darby traded slaps in the middle of the ring until the hold was broken.

Allin sent Sammy to the outside and went for his patented dive but Guevara was ready and countered into a Cutter on the floor. Sammy then went for a Senton off the top rope but Darby got out of the way and the TNT Champion crashed onto the ring apron. Andrade showed up and attacked Sting ringside. He laid out Darby as well by hitting him over the head with an iPad (yes, an iPad) and Sammy hit the GTH for the pinfall victory. Sammy Guevara is still the TNT Champion.

After the match, Matt Hardy rushed the ring and attacked Darby. Andrade attacked Sammy Guevara and left the ring the both TNT Championships. Dynamite went off the air with Andrade celebrating with Matt Hardy.