AEW Dynamite Results (2/2): CM Punk vs. MJF, Bryan Danielson Makes An Offer To Jon Moxley

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. CM Punk and MJF squared off tonight in the main event. Jon Moxley faced Wheeler Yuta in the first match of the night and had a conversation with Bryan Danielson following the match.

Dynamite Results

Jon Moxley def. Wheeler Yuta Malakai Black & Brody King def. PAC & Pentagon Jr. Nyla Rose def. Ruby Soho MJF def. CM Punk

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson Wants To Team Up With Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley made his entrance to kick off the show. Moxley was originally scheduled to face Brian Kendrick before ramblings were brought to the public’s attention earlier today. Moxley faced Wheeler Yuta instead with Orange Cassidy & Danhausen ringside.

Moxley and Yuta locked up to start off the action. Moxley hit Wheeler with a shoulder tackle but Wheeler responded with an Arm Drag. The two wrestlers circled each other before locking up again. Yuta used his quickness and sent Moxley out of the ring with a Dropkick. Moxley had an interaction with Orange Cassidy and Wheeler went for a dive. Moxley caught him but Wheeler escaped and hit a Dropkick before the action returned to the ring.

Wheeler went for another Dropkick off the top rope but Jon dodged it. Moxley hit a release Suplex and flexed for the crowd. Moxley knocked Wheeler out of the ring with a chop and greeted him with a Piledriver as he got back into the ring. Moxley went for the cover but Yuka kicked out at two. Moxley applied a terrible looking Headlock but Yuta got his boot on the ropes.

Moxley perched Yuta up on the top turnbuckle and raked his back. Yuta hit a headbutt and Moxley stumbled back. Yuta leaped down and hit another Dropkick. Wheeler followed it up with an Atomic Drop, Enziguri, and then a Splash in the corner. Wheeler climbed to the top rope but Moxley rolled to the apron. Wheeler went after him and Moxley hit a headbutt before driving Wheeler’s head into the apron with a Bulldog. Jon and Orange Cassidy traded words before Jon turned around and Danhausen provided a distraction.

Wheeler capitalized with a huge Crossbody and then a German Suplex in the ring for a two count. Moxley planted Yuta with a Cutter and went for a Paradigm Shift but Yuta escaped. Wheeler hit an Olympic Slam off the top rope and went for the cover but Moxley kicked out at the last moment. Moxley leveled Wheeler with a Clothesline before unloading a bunch of elbows to his face. Jon then hit the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Bryan Danielson got in the ring with a microphone. He had a stare down with Moxley before asking the crowd if he wanted to see them fight. The crowd chanted “yes!” and Danielson said for a long time he wanted to fight Jon because he was different but he’s become a new Jon Moxley. Danielson noted that he was watching Jon from back where he was (WWE) and claimed that Moxley was the best AEW World Champion. Danielson suggested that if Jon had a little support he would still be AEW Champion. Bryan said that the shouldn’t be fighting each other, they should be fighting together.

Danielson claimed that there is no reason why some millennial cowboy should be AEW Champion. Bryan added that there is no reason why someone dressed as a dinosaur should be a tag team champion and someone who’s main contribution to society is a vlog as the TNT Champion.

Bryan told Moxley that they could run this place together. Danielson added that Wheeler Yuta is coming to the ring with a couple of jokes like Danhausen & Orange Cassidy. Danielson brought up Lee Moriarty and getting him away from Dante Martin’s high flying bullcrap and they trained the future of professional wrestling. Jim Ross chimed in with “like it or not, there is a lot of truth being told”, as many fans likely agree with Danielson’s points.

Bryan said that even if they don’t like me, they like what I’m talking about and the crowd cheered. Danielson told Moxley that he doesn’t have to answer right now and wants him to think about the greatness that we can create and the legacy that Jon wants to leave. Bryan left the ring and Moxley gave a funny look into the camera at the end of the segment.

Paige VanZant Confronted Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes came down to the ring and the crowd booed the hell out of her. Rhodes jokingly thanked the fans of Cleveland even though they are in Chicago. Dan Lambert interrupted and said that Brandi may have gotten a reality show, but now she needs a reality check. Lambert said that Brandi can pretend that “Chief Brand Officer” or that her accent is real. Ethan Page started laughing and Brandi told him that he only got signed because they wanted Josh Alexander.

The crowd was restless and chanted “shut the f*ck up!” at Brandi. Rhodes joked that Lambert’s best fighter got knocked out by Jake Paul. Eventually, Brandi wound up slapping Dan in his face. Lambert introduced Paige VanZant and she battled for a couple seconds with Brandi before the locker room rushed the ring on cue to break it up.

And now things get messy in the ring as @PaigeVanZant intervenes!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/76GnoPmTfL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022

Malakai Black & Brody King Picked Up A Win

Malakai Black & Body King battled PAC & Pentagon Jr. PAC was wearing a blindfold and still beat Malakai down. PAC removed the eye patch/blindfold to reveal that eyes were working all along! Can you believe it?! PAC and Penta isolated Malakai in the ring and took turns beat him down.Brody King tagged in and hit PAC with a chop as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Malakai hit PAC with a Dropkick and then a running knee to the face for a two count. Brody and Penta traded punches before Penta sent him out of the ring. Penta hit a springboard flip and fired up the crowd. Back in the ring, PAC and Penta dropped Malakai with a couple Superkicks. PAC climbed to the top rope but King shoved him to the floor. Malakai sprayed the mist in Penta’s eyes while the referee was distracted. Brody King tagged in and Malakai launched Penta towards him. Brody planted Penta with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

The black mist by @malakaiblxck into the eyes of @PENTAELZEROM unbeknownst to the ref leads to the #HouseOfBlack's #KingsOfTheBlackThrone snatching the victory!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/Sn1YQjffnI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022

Nyla Rose def. Ruby Soho

Adam Cole cut a backstage promo and said he was still undefeated in AEW and his record reflects. Cole claimed that Orange Cassidy didn’t beat him, it was a fluke, and his record shows that. Adam Cole shouted that he was one of the best damn pro wrestlers on the planet and he is going to start taking what he wants. Cole then vowed to hurt and injure Evil Uno in two days on Rampage. After he does that, Cole claimed that the entire world will know exactly what he wants.

@AdamColePro vows everyone will see a different side of the BAY BAY when he fights #DarkOrder's @EvilUno this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TyIxNoWGZK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022

Ruby Soho faced Nyla Rose tonight on Dynamite. Vickie Guerrero accompanied Nyla to the ring and was ringside for the match. Nyla dominated the match early and planted Ruby with a Body Slam. Rose followed it up with a Leg Drop and went for the cover but Soho kicked out at two. Rose applied a submission hold as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Vickie Guerrero distracted Ruby and Nyla capitalized. Nyla climbed to the top rope but Ruby met her up there. Soho went for a Hurricanrana but Nyla blocked it. Rose hit a Senton and followed it up with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Gunn Club attacked Jungle Boy in the locker room. They then beat him down outside the arena and threw him into a snow bank. Gunn Club scurried away when Christian Cage and Luchasaurus showed up.

Lance Archer Attacked Hangman Page

Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW Champion Hangman Page about his Texas Death Match against Lance Archer next week. Hangman wasn’t thrilled about the match stipulation but was ready for the fight. Jake Roberts & Dan Lambert interrupted. Jake claimed that people were saying that Hangman was starting to act different and is constantly looking around behind him. Roberts said that was fear and Lance Archer rushed the ring. Archer beat Hangman Page down and hit the Blackout through a table ahead of their title match next week.

Next week couldn't come soon enough as the #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt gets a head start on the fight and puts the #AEW World Champion @theadampage through a table!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ajdLpGh6zk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022

Wardlow Helped MJF Pick Up A Win Over CM Punk

MJF faced CM Punk tonight on Dynamite. MJF made his way to the ring with 45 minutes left in the show. Punk tired MJF up in the ropes and kept punching him in the face until he stumbled out of the ring. CM Punk followed him and hit some chops against the barricade.

MJF hopped over the barricade and started roaming into the crowd. Punk chased him up the steps and dragged him back down while punching him in the head the entire time. Punk also planted MJF with an Atomic Drop on the railing. Punk posed for the crowd before rolling MJF back into the ring.

CM Punk connected with a Body Slam and followed it up with another one. Punk looked at the crowd before hitting a third Body Slam. Punk laughed before taking a rest across the top rope in the corner. Punk hopped to the top rope but MJF rolled to the opposite side of the ring. Punk chased after him and wound up launching himself into the ring post. CM Punk grabbed his shoulder in pain on the floor outside the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

And @CMPunk collides with the ring post as @The_MJF dodges an attack!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/GxVyOfH5Af — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022

When Dynamite returned, Punk hit a Crossbody but grabbed his arm in pain after hitting the post. Punk hit a Neckbreaker and smacked his arm a couple times. CM Punk hit a running knee to the face and followed it up with a Bulldog. MJF rolled to the apron to buy himself some time but Punk followed him. Punk delivered a Body Slam on the ring apron and then let a fan chop MJF in the chest. Back in the ring, Punk climbed to the top rope but MJF tripped him up. MJF hit a slam off the top rope for a near fall.

MJF used tape and choked Punk while applying a Headlock. The referee couldn’t see it and Punk started to fade. Punk passed out and MJF won. The referee raised his hand and the tape fell out. It was then announced that the match would continue and Punk rolled him up for a two count. Punk bashed MJF’s face into the turnbuckle and unloaded a bunch of punches to the face. Punk followed it up with an Atomic Drop and then a Clothesline. MJF launched Punk out of the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

Maxwell went for a Piledriver but Punk blocked it. Punk launched MJF across the ring and hit a Clothesline off the top turnbuckle. Punk set up for the GTS but MJF escaped to the ring apron. CM Punk hit a springboard Dropkick that knocked MJF to the outside. Punk followed it up with a dive and both wrestlers fell to the floor. Back in the ring, Punk applied a Crossface but couldn’t put much pressure due to his injured arm. Punk connected with a Destroyer for a near fall. A “deep dish pizza!” chant broke out as Dynamite went to a final commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Punk was hobbling now and selling injuries to his shoulder and leg. MJF bit the top of Punk’s head in the corner and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Punk responded with a bite of his own and hit the Pepsi Plunge for the first time in an eternity and got a great pop from the crowd.

Punk caught MJF with a kick to the face and climbed to the top rope. Punk connected with an Elbow Drop for a near fall. MJF tumbled out of the ring again to buy some time. Wardlow came down the entrance and CM Punk was distracted. MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring behind the referee and punched Punk in the face. MJF pinned Punk for the victory and posed in the ring with Wardlow by his side to end the show.