AEW Dynamite Results (2/9): Keith Lee Debuts, Texas Death Match For AEW Title, Jay White

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hangman Page defended the AEW Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch in the main event.

Dynamite Results (2/9)

Wardlow def. The Blade Keith Lee def. Isiah Kassidy to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match CM Punk & Jon Moxley def. FTR to earn Punk a rematch against MJF Jade Cargill def. A.Q.A to retain the TBS Championship Serena Deeb def. Katie Arquette via submission Hangman Page def. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match to retain the AEW Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk Wants A Rematch Against MJF

Wardlow brought out some cardboard cutouts of MJF‘s victory over CM Punk last week. Wardlow handed Justin Roberts some cards to introduce members of The Pinnacle. Justin referred to MJF as the man who beat CM Punk twice in that dumpster Chicago.

MJF was carried down the entrance ramp on a throne and had a big grin on his face. MJF then made out with one of the girls before getting into the ring for a bro hug with The Pinnacle. The crowd chanted “shut the f*ck up!” at MJF as he boasted about defeating CM Punk twice.

Maxwell thanked Shawn Spears for warming him up and Wardlow was very angry. Spears pointed at the sign and revealed a new “Better than the best in the world and you know it” logo. MJF claimed that it was time that he become the new AEW World Champion. CM Punk came out without any music and asked for a microphone.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Punk and he joked that MJF’s win in Chicago is about as suspect as his spray tan. Punk said he brought some friends and motioned to the entrance ramp. Darby Allin and Sting arrived with baseball bats in hand. Punk demanded a rematch with the guy that beat him in Chicago, Wardlow. CM Punk dared Wardlow to grow some balls and leave these jerks. MJF shouted that he beat Punk all by himself and Punk asked Wardlow if he heard that.

MJF stated that Wardlow is his best friend and that he’s not wrestling in this dump Atlantic City. MJF told Punk that he has to find a tag team partner other than Sting or Darby Allin tonight. MJF referred to them as “tweetledumb and tweetle dipsh*t”. If they can then defeat FTR, he will give Punk his rematch.

Wardlow Dominated

Wardlow faced The Blade tonight on Dynamite. Blade hit Wardlow with a chop block but he shrugged it off and planted him with a Suplex. Wardlow sold a knee injury as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Wardlow drove Blade to the corner and beat him down.

Wardlow unloaded an elbow to the face as Shawn Spears enjoyed the match from the entrance ramp. Wardlow planted Blade with a big Powerbomb and the crowd started chanting for another one. Wardlow hit another Powerbomb and ignored Spears as he told him to go for the cover. Wardlow hit two more Powerbombs for the pinfall victory. After the match, Shawn Spears got into the ring and hit Blade with a chair.

Inner Circle Is Falling Apart, Jay White Appears

Chris Jericho requested an Inner Circle meeting and the group came down to the ring as the crowd sang along to “Judas”. Santana and Ortiz came to the ring with different theme music and not sporting an Inner Circle vest. Santana said that Chris Jericho only cares about himself at the end of the day. Santana added that they haven’t been able to go after the tag titles because they have to come to Jericho’s rescue. Santana said it was always the fans that kept them going and he would have dropped Jericho’s ass a long time ago if it wasn’t for Ortiz.

Jericho asked Santana what has Eddie Kingston ever done for them and said that he is The Influencer in this company. Chris noted that they had their chance at the tag titles a year ago and they lost to the Young Bucks. Things got heated and Santana grabbed Jericho be the throat. Sammy broke it up and Jericho shoved him away. Jericho tried to apologize but Sammy cut him off. Guevara said he has quit this group before and threw his Inner Circle vest in the ring. Sammy said his goal is to become the best champion of all time and this bickering isn’t going to help that. Ortiz and Santana then challenged Jericho & Hager to a match to settle it.

After the match, Jay White showed up and helped Young Bucks & Adam Cole beatdown Trent & Rocky Romero. Later on Dynamite, Young Bucks complained about Adam Cole inviting Jay White because he used to be enemies with Kenny Omega.

Keith Lee Debuted With A Win

Keith Lee made his AEW debut and faced Isiah Kassidy tonight. The winner will qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Keith Lee launched Kassidy across the ring as Matt Hardy flipped out ringside. Lee connected with a Crossbody but Kassidy battled back with a Dropkick. Keith got distracted by Quen and Kassidy hit a Corkscrew Splash.

Matt Hardy exited through the crowd as Keith Lee battled back. Lee hit a massive Powerslam and won via pinfall. Keith Lee is in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. Marq Quen attacked Keith Lee after the match. Private Party knocked Lee to the outside and tried to leap onto him. Keith caught Kassidy and slammed him down. Lee then Powerbombed Quen on the ring apron to end the segment.

CM Punk Teamed With Jon Moxley, Earned A Rematch Against MJF

FTR battled CM Punk and a mystery partner tonight. It was revealed to be Jon Moxley and that got a great reaction from the crowd. MJF and Shawn Spears were in disbelief watching backstage as Moxley made his way through the crowd.

Punk and Dax Harwood started off the match and locked up in the middle of the ring. Punk hit a shoulder tackle but Dax responded with an Arm Drag. Dax retreated to the corner before locking up with Punk again. Punk took control and Cash Wheeler tagged in. CM Punk greeted him with a Body Slam and tagged in Jon Moxley.

Jon and Harwood locked up. Moxley got in a Headlock but Harwood escaped with an Arm Drag. Harwood applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring but Moxley battled to his feet. Punk tagged in and FTR took back control of the match.

Punk eventually escaped to the corner and tagged in Moxley. Jon started unloaded Clotheslines and delivered a double DDT to FTR. When Dynamite returned from a break, FTR was back in control and had Moxley isolated in the corner. Punk shoved Wheeler off the turnbuckle as Moxley battled with Harwood. Moxley got Harwood up in the Electric Chair and Punk climbed to the top rope. Moxley took out Wheeler with a Crossbody and Punk went for the cover but Dax kicked out at two.

Harwood connected with a Brainbuster on Punk but he was able to kick out at the last moment and the match continued. Punk went for the GTS but FTR countered into the Big Rig. Wheeler went for the cover but Moxley broke it up at two. Moxley and Punk went for their finishers but FTR escaped again. FTR shoved Moxley out of the ring but he got back inside and broke up a Piledriver. Referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted with Moxley and missed Wheeler tapping out to the Anaconda Vice. Punk hit Tully with a GTS that looked terrible. Wheeler rolled him up from behind for a near fall. Punk finally hit the GTS on Dax for the pinfall victory.

Jade Cargill Is 27-0

Jade Cargill battled A.Q.A tonight on Dynamite in a TBS Championship match. Jade slammed her to the mat right away but A.Q.A. got back up. Cargill showed off her power and lifted A.Q.A up with one arm. A.Q.A hit a Dropkick that knocked the champion out of the ring. Jade shrugged it off and swatted A.Q.A to the floor as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, A.Q.A hit a Crossbody that knocked Jade to the mat. She followed it up with a Shooting Star Press and went for the cover but Cargill kicked out at two. Cargill connected with Jaded for the pinfall victory and is now 27-0.

Serena Deeb Picked Up A Win

Serena Deeb made her way to the ring and boasted about only taking three minutes to defeat Sky Blue. Deeb wondered who wanted to get in the ring with her next for The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge. Deeb defeated Katie Arquette in a minute.

Hangman Page Retained The AEW Title

Hangman Page defended the AEW Championship in a Texas Death Match. Hangman sent Archer through glass on the entrance ramp and brought him to the ring. Page leveled Archer with the Buckshot Lariat and the challenger fell out of the ring. Lance Archer was busted open as Dan Lambert came down to the ring. Lambert started unscrewing the turnbuckle as Archer beat Hangman down.

The action spilled into the crowd and Hangman connected with a Moonsault. Hangman brought Archer back into the ring but couldn’t go for the Buckshot Lariat because Lambert and Jake Roberts had removed the turnbuckles and the ropes were on the canvas. Archer capitalized and beat Hangman down as Dynamite went to a final commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, there were two tables set up next to the ring as Page and Archer were battling on the ring apron. Hangman was now bleeding from the face too. Jake Roberts hit Hangman with a Clothesline and went for a DDT but Archer shoved him away. Hangman capitalized with a DDT on the floor and rolled Archer back into the ring. Archer caught Hangman with a Chokeslam on top of a trash can.

Lance then stabbed the AEW Champion in the head with a fork over and over before throwing him out of the ring. Archer connected with a Cannonball off the apron and raised the AEW Championship. Lance rolled Hangman into the ring and grabbed a few chairs from under the ring. Archer hit Hangman with a Blackout onto the steel steps and rolled the bloodied champion back into the ring. Archer set up a barbed wire chair and lifted Hangman up for a Powerbomb.

Hangman escaped and wrapped barbed wire around his forearm. Hangman hit Archer a couple times before planting him with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hangman used the referee as a springboard for a Buckshot Lariat through both tables outside the ring. Page got into the ring before the ten count to win the match and retain the AEW World Championship.

After the match, Adam Cole marched to the ring and ripped the AEW Championship away from the referee. Cole stared at Hangman before putting the belt on his shoulder. Cole said some words to the champion and left the ring to close the show.