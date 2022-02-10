AEW Hints at Possible Jeff Hardy Arrival

With his brother Matt already a longstanding member of AEW at this point, it wouldn’t shock anyone to see Jeff Hardy sign with the promotion very soon. And AEW themselves seem to be leaning into the rumors that Hardy could become All Elite in the near future.

On Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a pretty obvious nod was made in Hardy’s direction during the Keith Lee vs. Isiah Kassidy match. During the bout, Matt Hardy abandoned Kassidy by jumping the ringside guard rail and exiting through the crowd. The story was he was frustrated by another poor outing from one of his proteges.

However, the reference to Jeff came with how Matt exited the ringside area. This was exactly what Jeff Hardy did during his final match with WWE at a house show in Edinburg, Texas back in early December.

Tony Schiavone even overtly made reference to that incident on commentary during Dynamite, saying it was an “erratic” move. Reports at the time of Hardy’s WWE departure mentioned his behavior as being “erratic.” His brother Matt referenced this during a Twitch stream in January when he came to his brother’s defense, noting that WWE “may have jumped the gun” with Jeff’s release.

Kassidy’s match on Dynamite was what Hardy had previously called a “make or break” moment for him. In storyline, Hardy has been disappointed with Private Party’s inability to emerge victorious. They lost to Jurassic Express recently on Rampage, and Kassidy followed that up with a loss to Sammy Guevara.

Do you want to see Jeff Hardy join AEW? Who would you like to see him feud with? Let us know in the comments section below!

And don’t forget to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.