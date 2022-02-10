Thursday, February 10, 2022
AEW Hints at Possible Jeff Hardy Arrival

Rumors persist that Jeff Hardy will soon arrive in AEW.

By Ryan Droste
Jeff Hardy

With his brother Matt already a longstanding member of AEW at this point, it wouldn’t shock anyone to see Jeff Hardy sign with the promotion very soon. And AEW themselves seem to be leaning into the rumors that Hardy could become All Elite in the near future.

On Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a pretty obvious nod was made in Hardy’s direction during the Keith Lee vs. Isiah Kassidy match. During the bout, Matt Hardy abandoned Kassidy by jumping the ringside guard rail and exiting through the crowd. The story was he was frustrated by another poor outing from one of his proteges.

However, the reference to Jeff came with how Matt exited the ringside area. This was exactly what Jeff Hardy did during his final match with WWE at a house show in Edinburg, Texas back in early December.

Tony Schiavone even overtly made reference to that incident on commentary during Dynamite, saying it was an “erratic” move. Reports at the time of Hardy’s WWE departure mentioned his behavior as being “erratic.” His brother Matt referenced this during a Twitch stream in January when he came to his brother’s defense, noting that WWE “may have jumped the gun” with Jeff’s release.

Kassidy’s match on Dynamite was what Hardy had previously called a “make or break” moment for him. In storyline, Hardy has been disappointed with Private Party’s inability to emerge victorious. They lost to Jurassic Express recently on Rampage, and Kassidy followed that up with a loss to Sammy Guevara.

Ryan Droste
Ryan Droste has been covering the wrestling industry for over 20 years, with bylines at Sports Illustrated, CBS Interactive, ComicBook, Pro Wrestling Torch, The Wrestling Observer, Sportskeeda, and many others. He also hosts the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for Blue Wire.
