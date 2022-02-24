AEW Picks Up Brian Cage’s Contract Option Despite Not Using Him In Months

Brian Cage will be sticking around in All Elite Wrestling. Fightful Select reported today that the word going around backstage at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite event was that Cage had told those close to him that AEW picked up his option year on his contract. AEW nor Cage has confirmed this.

Cage was reportedly surprised by this as he thought just like most people on the AEW roster that the promotion would simply not pick up the option and the deal would expire. The report also noted that they hadn’t heard anything in regards to when he could be brought back to TV or if there are even any plans for him.

Cage hasn’t worked a televised match for AEW since October 6th on Rampage when he wrestled Ricky Starks. He was sent on the Chris Jericho cruise that same month where several AEW stars wrestled.

While not being used by AEW, Cage continues to work the independent scene for the likes of Revolver, Warrior Wrestling, among others.

In 2020, Cage made his AEW debut in the Casino Ladder Match at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida. He was later paired with Taz as his manager and held the FTW Title.

Cage’s wife, Melissa Santos, did confirm in November 2021 that her public comments regarding the way AEW had been booking her husband did get him some backstage heat: