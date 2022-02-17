AJ Lee Comments On If She’s Interested In An In-Ring Return

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast with Freddie Prinze Jr. During the discussion, she discussed the possibility of getting back in the ring.

According to AJ, she’s not sure if she has the motivation physically to make an in-ring return but she still loves the art of professional wrestling.

“Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I’ve never been ready for that. I’m not sure if physically, the fire is there, but the art of it has always been there,” she said on the show.

Will AJ Lee Wrestle Again?

Last fall, AJ spoke more in-depth about whether or not she’s physically capable of wrestling again after injuries forced her into retirement.

“I will say, I say the same thing in every interview, and it’s always ‘never say never, but don’t hold your breath.’ What I mean by that is, I never say never to anything; physically, mentally, emotionally, I’m healed from everything I’ve gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I’m so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight.”

Kept you waiting, huh?



So proud to join the @ViacomCBS and @wowsuperheroes family as an Executive Producer alongside the great @JeanieBuss. You’ll see me on camera too as a color commentator! https://t.co/o4327bDIKM — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) October 7, 2021

AJ Lee’s Involvement with WOW

AJ is on board as an Executive Producer for the rebooted Women of Wrestling promotion, which returns to television later this year.

Lee told Freddie Prinze that they will begin filming in approximately two months. She was inspired to be part of the project because there are women involved behind the scenes in every aspect of the organization. She feels this is the perfect opportunity for her to be involved with wrestling.

