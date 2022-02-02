AJ Styles Doubles Down On Wanting To Face Edge At WrestleMania

AJ Styles continues to call for a showdown with Edge.

Edge has said on WWE TV that he doesn’t have much time left in his career. It was a big talking point during his feud with The Miz before Maryse and Beth Phoenix entered the fray.

If Edge is indeed winding down the clock, retiring without having that big one-on-one match with Styles would be seen as a bummer to many fans. Styles remains optimistic.

Styles vs. Edge?

AJ Styles recently told WWE’s The Bump that he thinks we’re close to seeing him share the ring with Edge one-on-one. Speaking to DAZN, “The Phenomenal One” doubled down on those comments.

“I want Edge. I feel like it’s one of the last dream matches I have left. And the fact that it wasn’t possible a couple of years ago due to him not being cleared is something I really want. The fact he came back now makes that match a definite possibility, and I’d like to have it at WrestleMania.”

For many, Styles vs. Edge is just one of those matches that feels special. Not only are the two well-respected veterans but they’re also future Hall of Famers. Their names will be etched in history and a match between the two is the cherry on top.

Styles recently qualified for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. He isn’t expected to win it and if that hunch comes to fruition, it could open the door to that big WrestleMania match with Edge.