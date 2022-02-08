AJ Styles On Fans Wanting Him To Hate Wrestlers From Other Promotions

In today’s age, the competition is fierce among not only the wrestling promotions but their fans as well. So much so that people want wrestlers who work for their favorite company to hate the talents of the competing organization. Though people like AJ Styles don’t agree with this sentiment and they want everyone to succeed.

The Phenomenal One recently had an interview with Ryan Satin for his Out Of Character podcast. They discussed how WWE brought Mickie James for Royal Rumble. When asked which stars he would like to see come into the WWE through the forbidden door, AJ took the name of The Good Brothers:

“Gallows and Anderson. Because you know they’re my boys. I enjoy being around them. It’d be fun. No matter where you work, we still are all friends and people want us to hate each other so much it’s crazy. There’s so many other guys and girls that we’d love to see back in WWE just for a moment.”

AJ Styles Wants Non-WWE Talents To Succeed

The former world champion was then asked about this notion from the fans that stars from one company should hate the competitors from a different promotion. AJ Styles said that while he understands why the fans want it, he genuinely want people from other promotions to succeed. He explained that a lot of them are his friends and competition is good for everyone:

“I mean, I get it because they don’t like WWE or they don’t like the other competitors. They want it to be like that. The truth is, my best friends work in, you know, AEW or Impact Wrestling. I genuinely love the guys. So we want to see them succeed. We want [them] to do well. We both know that competition is good for everyone. So we want to see everyone succeed.

Even as a performer, you should want to kick you know, whoever is in your top slot’s butt, because that reflects on you. You’re doing well if you’re doing that, that’s not a bad thing. That’s a good thing. It makes everybody turn your game up a little bit more. Freaking have a little bit more fun.”

