AJ Styles On His Experience Of Dealing With Mr McMahon

There are a lot of superstars who have had unpleasant experiences with WWE and Vince McMahon. However, AJ Styles is not one of them.

The Phenomenal One recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. He discussed being scared that nobody would know him before his Royal Rumble debut and more.

Speaking of the boss, Styles mentioned how he had heard a lot of negative stories about Mr McMahon before joining WWE, but they get along great:

“I love it, so many things I had heard about him in the past, and then I go and meet this man, and we get along great. It’s one of those things if you go up to him and you’re honest, and you’re professional, you have no problems.”

AJ Styles also discussed the belief that all WWE stars have to memorize the promos given to them word for word. He claimed that it’s not the case with him and he makes changes based on his character:

“There’s a lot of things being said about that, and I’ll just make sure everybody knows the facts. I don’t say it word for word. I do not do it.”

After being part of a tag team with Omos for the majority of 2021, AJ Styles has broken up with the giant. He is now a singles competitor again and is rooting for a match with Edge at WrestleMania.