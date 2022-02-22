AJ Styles Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

AJ Styles has signed a phenomenal new contract with WWE. According to Fightful, the former WWE Champion has re-upped for 3 more years. He’ll will make “well over” $3 million per year, which makes him one of the highest paid pro wrestlers in the world.

Styles was due to become a free agent this summer. However, WWE never let things get to that point. They did not want a bidding war to unfold and made Styles an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Despite mass layoffs in 2021 due to budget cuts, WWE has not hesitated to throw big money at stars like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to keep them on board. As the wrestling war heats up with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), AJ Styles is somebody you do not want “seeing what’s out there.”

AJ Styles had a Hall of Fame caliber career before joining WWE in January 2016. He could have retired as an all-time great after his runs in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Luckily for us, he was just getting warmed up. He’s held the WWE Championship twice, the United States title 3 times, the IC title and the Raw tag titles (with Omos).

Styles is not currently booked for WrestleMania 38, but he’s stated in multiple interviews that he wants to wrestle Edge at WWE’s biggest show of the year. He told Ariel Helwani earlier this month:

“There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.”