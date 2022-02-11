AEW Signs AQA

Tony Khan revealed on Twitter today that AEW has officially signed AQA. She was defeated by Jade Cargill in a TBS title match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The Alabama-native was trained by Booker T‘s Reality of Wrestling school and later signed to WWE. She performed in NXT under the name Zayda Ramier. She was released from her WWE contract on November 4th, 2021.

AQA was interviewed recently by A Wrestling Gal and spoke about dealing with anxiety during her time with WWE.

“Unbeknownst to me, I deal with anxiety. I have anxiety which almost everybody does but, I always have those exact symptoms except for it’s always followed by like the hyper, I’m like [breathing rapidly]. That’s how I know I’m having an anxiety attack but I had every symptom except for the breathing so it just canceled out in my mind,” AQA said on the show.

Wednesday’s match against Jade Cargill was her first since leaving NXT. Her last match was on June 1st, 2021 when she teamed up with Zoey Stark and they were defeated by Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

AQA is also a former 2x champion in Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion based out of Texas.