Becky Lynch Beats Lita To Retain WWE Raw Women’s Title At Elimination Chamber

Lita was the latest star to step up and challenge WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for her title, which happened at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

The match was saved for later in the show. It was all Lynch in the early going as she hit a few different leg drops for near falls. The tide turned when Lita hit a DDT as a counter. At one point, Lita hit twist of fate for a near fall. Lynch with a rock bottom for a near fall as Lita put her foot on the bottom rope. Lynch did miss a moonsault, which set up a near fall as Lita hit the twist of fate and moonsault. Lynch with the one-handed slam for the win.

After making her return by working the women’s Royal Rumble match, the following night on Monday Night Raw, Lita appeared in the closing segment as WWE served fans in thinking that Ronda Rousey would challenge Lynch for the strap at WrestleMania. That wasn’t the case as instead, Rousey hit Lynch with a judo thrown.

After Rousey left Lynch laying, Lita’s music hit, and the WWE Hall of Famer came out to the ring while wearing Lynch’s merchandise. She put over Lynch and stated that while Rousey may not be ready to challenge Lynch, she was always up for a challenge so she issued it. Lynch agreed and here we were.

Lynch is slated to defend her title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match later in the show that features Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Bianca Belair, and a mystery star.

Lita had been offered a deal by AEW to come join the promotion, but as the WWE Hall of Famer previously explained, WWE has been her home for 20 years and it didn’t feel right to leave.

What are your thoughts on Lynch retaining the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.