Bianca Belair Reveals Advice John Cena Gave Her After SummerSlam

Bianca Belair received some advice from John Cena after her 2021 SummerSlam match ended in just 26 seconds.

Belair went one-on-one with Becky Lynch to the surprise of many. Belair was initially set to put the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Sasha Banks. Sasha was forced off the card and Becky served as her replacement.

Becky cheap-shotted Belair, kickstarting her heel run. Becky ended up scoring the pinfall in under 30 seconds.

Advice From A Legend

During an interview with talkSPORT, Bianca Belair detailed the advice John Cena gave her following the short match.

“I really got to talk with John Cena a lot after the 26 seconds moment at SummerSlam. He really just gave me a lot of great advice and keep the right perspective of everything.

“Basically the gist of what he said was ‘moments like this you can really use to propel you. You see how much the fans really get behind you.’ For me, out of that, I was able to look at the longer picture, the bigger picture and hopefully one day it’ll come back full circle, who knows.

“But for me, I took it as you can use this as an opportunity to show who you are without that title. I’m still the EST of WWE and I’m still going to go out there and show out every single time I step in the ring and you really get to see who’s behind you.

“Ironically, I think that moment really propelled me and made me a bigger star.”

Belair recently won the women’s Elimination Chamber match, granting her a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. This means Belair will have one last chance to get revenge on “Big Time Becks.”