Big E Admits Reuniting With New Day Caught Him Off Guard

Big E didn’t expect to return to The New Day this soon.

When Big E won the Money in the Bank match back in July 2021, some fans were hopeful that a new main eventer would be established in WWE. It’s a spot that many felt was long overdue for Big E.

Big E captured the WWE Championship on the Sept. 13 episode of Monday Night Raw. He held the title for 110 days before losing it to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 event.

Big E Blindsided By Return To New Day

During a chat with talkSPORT, Big E said he didn’t expect to be moved to SmackDown shortly after his WWE Title reign came to an end.

“My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews and I’m sure I’ve already talked your ears off about meditation and how much that has helped me.

“But, that’s my job. I focus on being the performer and do the very best with what I’m given, that’s my focus.

“But, I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. That’s my greatest delight. For me, it was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career.

“I had hoped to climb back and try once again to win back the WWE Championship. But, we have a pretty big champion [Roman Reigns] and pretty big title on SmackDown as well so, you never know.”

Reports have surfaced claiming that Big E is no longer seen as a main event talent by WWE officials. It’s a similar situation that happened with Kofi Kingston.

Kingston is also a former WWE Champion but hasn’t sniffed the main event scene since losing the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.