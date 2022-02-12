Billy Corgan Talks The Crockett Cup & Tag Team Wrestling

Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance will present the Crockett Cup on March 19th and 20th from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. To promote the event Corgan recently took part in an interview with the Tennessean. During the discussion, Corgan spoke about the current state of tag team wrestling.

“I’m a big fan of tag team wrestling,” says Corgan. “The Crockett Cup spotlights the unique art of in-ring storytelling that [tag team wrestling] allows. Young talents breaking out as stars and traditionally masters of the craft have been involved in this style of wrestling.”

Corgan also noted during the interview that WWE does not put much emphasis on tag-team wrestling.

“WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) sets the standard in the industry, but for the past decade, they’ve not focused on tag teams as much as a core part of their programming,” he added. “[Different than WWE], the NWA is not abandoning tag team wrestling’s traditional place [alongside singles matches] in pro wrestling.”

“For wrestling purists and casual fans alike, there’s something at the Crockett Cup to appreciate,” Corgan continued. “We’ll have ‘unbelievable’ marquee wrestling matches that appeal to wrestling fans. But for people who find that being told a great story by great storytellers is an underappreciated art, we have that, too.”

No surprises here, but we're honored to announce as the first *official* entrants into the #CrockettCup?:



Former:

IWGP Tag Team Champions

TNA @IMPACTWRESTLING Tag Team Champions@DougWilliamsUK & @RealNickAldis

THE BRITISH INVASION ?? pic.twitter.com/V0MB5YjOKi — NWA (@nwa) February 11, 2022

The 2022 Crockett Cup will be just the 5th in history. The original events ran from 1986 until 1988. Corgan then brought the tournament back in 2019. That year, PCO and Brody King won the tournament and the NWA tag team titles in the process.

The NWA has only officially confirmed one team for the event. Nick Aldis and Doug Williams have re-formed their British Invasion team in the NWA and will be in the Crockett Cup. Other teams assumed to be participating include the NWA Champions La Rebelion, former ROH & GCW tag champs the Briscoes, and more.