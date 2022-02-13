Botch from Pre-Taped SmackDown Goes Viral

Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has already been taped in advance, as the company will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber on Saturday 19th February.
One of the segments that were taped for next week’s show saw Naomi, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey take part in what appears to be a contract signing for their match at the Elimination Chamber show.
Unfortunately, there was an extremely noticeable botch during the segment, when Rousey tried to slam Flair’s head on the desk in the middle of the ring.
SmackDown Botch
As you can see via the tweet below, the execution of the spot was horrendous, and it has since been going viral on Twitter.
It’s extremely likely that WWE will edit the segment as much as possible to avoid this going out on television next week, but with this fan cam footage, we can see just how bad the spot really was live.
Hopefully, the match between the four women at the Elimination Chamber PPV event itself won’t be quite so botchtastic.
Here is the current card for the Elimination Chamber 2022 event:
- WWE Champion Elimination Chamber Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley ©
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship Number #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA – The winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the WWE Raw Women’s Title.
- Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs WWE Hall of Famer Lita
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs The Viking Raiders
- SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey & Naomi
- Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre