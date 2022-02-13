Botch from Pre-Taped SmackDown Goes Viral

Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has already been taped in advance, as the company will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber on Saturday 19th February.

One of the segments that were taped for next week’s show saw Naomi, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey take part in what appears to be a contract signing for their match at the Elimination Chamber show.

Unfortunately, there was an extremely noticeable botch during the segment, when Rousey tried to slam Flair’s head on the desk in the middle of the ring.

SmackDown Botch

As you can see via the tweet below, the execution of the spot was horrendous, and it has since been going viral on Twitter.

this is taking me out oh nawww pic.twitter.com/1HeJkYHGko — cooch (@anzylle) February 12, 2022

It’s extremely likely that WWE will edit the segment as much as possible to avoid this going out on television next week, but with this fan cam footage, we can see just how bad the spot really was live.

Hopefully, the match between the four women at the Elimination Chamber PPV event itself won’t be quite so botchtastic.

Here is the current card for the Elimination Chamber 2022 event: