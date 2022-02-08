Brandi Rhodes Hopes To ‘Evolve’ & Win Championship Gold In AEW

Brandi Rhodes has championship gold in her sights.

Brandi is the Chief Brand Officer of AEW. She’s also a regular on AEW Dynamite and Rampage. As of late, Brandi has involved herself in a feud with Dan Lambert’s group. She nearly came to blows with former UFC fighter Paige VanZant on the Feb. 2 episode of Dynamite.

Title Run For Brandi?

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Brandi Rhodes said that she’s putting in the time and effort to improve inside the ring. She wants to be good enough to hold a championship.

“I like to continue to evolve,” Rhodes says. “I was just having this conversation with my husband, and I told him I don’t think I’m ever going to reach a point where I’m not striving for more. I am very driven, and I’ve always been. That was instilled in me by my parents, and that’s who I am.

“There is a lot more I’m seeking to accomplish. I have been in the wrestling business for about 10 years, and I’ve never held a championship. I don’t want it handed to me. I want to earn it, and I’m putting in the work to do that.”

Time will tell if Brandi can eventually get to that level. Even if she is able to improve significantly inside the ring, there will likely be skeptics. As it is, some have criticized Brandi’s involvement on TV and feel many of her programs have gone nowhere.

Do you think Brandi Rhodes will eventually win a title in AEW?