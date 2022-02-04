Update On If Lesnar vs Reigns At WrestleMania Will Be Title For Title

There is new information available regarding if the planned Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania will be title for title. Lesnar has mentioned on WWE programming that he wants to win the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber and make his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania title for title.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief on WWE’s creative team is that the match will have both championships on the line. Earlier reports suggested this would not be the case but Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar have pushed for it.

“At this point, the feeling on creative is that Vince will make the call to go with title vs. title, hence putting Lesnar in the chamber. There were those internally including Heyman and Lesnar pushing for it,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“The feeling internally was Vince was leaning in the direction of title vs. title, which would mean the originally planned WWE title match, whatever it would have been, is now off.”

Although plans could change, and have changed throughout the early build-up to WrestleMania, currently the belief is one person will walk away from Mania with both titles, although that has not been set in stone.

WWE Undisputed Champions

One of the biggest title vs title matches in WWE history took place a little over 20 years ago. At WWE Vengeance in 2001, a mini-tournament was held with the winner earning both the WWE and WCW Championships. Chris Jericho defeated The Rock for the WCW Championship in his first match and then defeated Steve Austin to win the WWF Championship in the finals. Austin had successfully defended the WWE Championship against Kurt Angle in the other semi-final.

The Undisputed title in WWE lasted until September 2002. Triple H was then given the “Big Gold Belt” which was renamed to the World Heavyweight Championship on September 2nd, 2002 and would be the champion on RAW.

There wasn’t another undisputed champion until 2013. With the brand-split temporarily ended, John Cena and Randy Orton met in a TLC match for both belts on December 15th, 2013 with Orton coming away the winner.

This period would last until 2016, when Finn Balor won the inaugural Universal Championship at SummerSlam that year.

Other Title vs Title matches in WWE history include: