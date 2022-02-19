Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Title At Elimination Chamber

WWE stacked the deck in storyline against Bobby Lashley when he put his WWE Title on the line against Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber Match at the themed PPV event on Saturday afternoon (February 19, 2022).

The match was saved as the main event with Theory and Rollins starting it off. Rollins powerbombed Theory through one of the pods. Lashley was in the pod and WWE did an injury angle to get Lashley out of the match. It was said that Lashley was in concussion protocol. Riddle was the third entrant and then Styles and finally Lesnar. Lesnar eliminated Rollins and Riddle with the F5. Moments later, Styles was given the same fate. Theory and Lesnar were last to remain. Lesnar with an F5 off the top of a pod.

The stars in the match earned their way in by winning qualifying matches on the January 31st edition of Raw. Theory beat Kevin Owens with the ATL while Riddle defeated Otis and tyles defeated Rey Mysterio. Rollins Rollins declared his entry for the Chamber match on the Kevin Owens Show.

As far as Lesnar goes, he was added to the bout during the opening segment of the show when he challenged Lashley to a title match that night, but Lashley declined. Adam Pearce then just announced Lesnar for it.

There had been some speculation about WWE doing a champion vs. champion bout between Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for their match at WrestleMania 38. That’s exactly what is happening.

