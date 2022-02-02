Bully Ray: WWE Championship Could Not Mean Any Less To Me

Bully Ray believes the WWE Championship hasn’t been treated with the same dignity as the Universal Title.

Brock Lesnar walked into the Royal Rumble event this year as the WWE Champion. He put his gold on the line against Bobby Lashley.

Paul Heyman turned on Brock by handing Roman Reigns the WWE Title. “The Tribal Chief” blasted Brock with the gold, allowing Lashley to score the pinfall and win the championship.

Shortly after Roman nailed Brock with the WWE Championship, he looked at the title in disgust and tossed it to the side. Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion.

No Love For WWE Title

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his belief that the WWE Championship has been treated as a secondary championship.

“No matter how great Bobby Lashley looks, no matter how great of a wrestler Bobby Lashley is, Bobby Lashley has been getting verbally punked out by Brock Lesnar.

“It happened a little bit again last night, and then in the package seeing Roman just discard the championship and throw it to the side tells me that the WWE looks at that Universal Championship as the end all and be all.

“There’s gonna be a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania but it’s not gonna feel nearly as important unless Brock Lesnar is the one holding that championship. So, I don’t know what a lot of people wanna see.

“This is me as a fan, that WWE Championship could not mean any less to me.”

Brock will get a chance to win back the WWE Title on Feb. 19. He will be competing in an Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia. He’ll share the ring with Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

