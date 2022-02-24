Cesaro Departs From WWE After Contract Expires

The free-agent market just became more interesting as Cesaro is no longer under contract with WWE.

PWinsider.com reported today the WWE star has quietly left the promotion after his current contract expired. Per the report, the two sides were in talks, but couldn’t come to terms on a new agreement. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed the news.

Due to his deal expiring, he’s free to sign with any promotion he wants as he isn’t under a 90-day non-compete clause.

Cesaro earned a reputation for being a great worker under his real name Claudio Castagnoli and found success as one-half of the Kings of Wrestling with Chris Hero in ROH, Pro Wrestling NOAH, CZW, and CHIKARA.

Cesaro signed with WWE in 2011 where he went to work in FCW before being called up to the main roster. While with the company, he became the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. He also held the United States Championship in addition to the Raw and SmackDown Titles with Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tyson Kidd.

His last WWE match came against Baron Corbin on the February 11th edition of SmackDown.