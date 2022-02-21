Quote: Cesaro Is The Most Underutilized Talent In WWE

One WWE Hall of Famer believes Cesaro hasn’t been used properly.

Just about anyone who has worked with Cesaro will tell you that he’s world-class. The “Swiss Superman” has a knack for putting together solid matches and being able to elevate his opponents. Despite his abilities, the general consensus is that WWE hasn’t utilized him to his fullest potential.

Cesaro Not Used Correctly?

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said he feels WWE can do a better job making good use of Cesaro (h/t Pro Wrestling Finesse).

“Most underutilized talent, to me, is Cesaro, Cesaro is a workhorse. Cesaro is one of the best wrestlers, but most importantly, one of the best workers on the planet. It’s impossible to have a bad match with Cesaro.”

There have been a few instances where it seemed like WWE was going all the way with Cesaro only for him to be stopped in his tracks.

Back in 2014, Cesaro aligned with Paul Heyman after winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. While the alliance looked promising, it ultimately went nowhere.

At WrestleMania 37, Cesaro scored a pinfall victory over Seth Rollins. While it seemed like a big deal at the time, that win was only used to give Roman Reigns a new opponent to keep his dominant WWE Universal Title reign going.

At the age of 41, time may be running out on Cesaro in terms of trying to be a regular in the main event scene for WWE. Of course, never rule anything out in this industry.