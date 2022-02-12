Chad Gable Discusses Frustration With WWE Career

Chad Gable seemed to have a bright future ahead in NXT when he was part of the American Alpha. However, things haven’t gone his way since then. The former NXT star recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. During the episode, he opened up about his frustrations with his career.

Gable discussed how having a WrestleMania moment is the goal of any WWE superstar. Gable’s only Mania appearance took place in 2017 where he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The WWE star mentioned how hasn’t even been able to find a place for himself in the card since then:

“As it is with any superstar in WWE, your goal is to have that moment at WrestleMania, to get your match, and I’ve never come close to that. Not only have I not come close, there’s been years where I haven’t even been on, and that was last year and that was the year before.”

Chad Gable Is Frustrated With His Work Not Paying Off

Chad Gable continued by explaining how working very hard every year for things to not be paid off in the end is very frustrating:

“I still treat it like I would a big amateur wrestling tournament, like WrestleMania is our big one. I’ll get myself ready. I’ll get in better shape. I’ll mentally prepare better because it’s our big event.

To do all that work every year and not have it pay off, or not feel like it paid off, is so frustrating. It’s almost like a mission this year to make it happen more than ever.”

The American Alpha were called up to the main roster during the 2016 draft. The duo won the SmackDown tag team championships once, but Gable’s career went downhill after Jason Jordan retired from active competition.

