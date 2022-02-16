Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon & Tony Khan Asked Him To Skip G1 Supercard From MSG

Chris Jericho casually revealed on Talk is Jericho that both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan asked him to not be part of the G1 Supercard Show from Madison Square Garden in 2019. The event was held on April 6th that year.

At the time, Jericho had already announced he had signed with AEW. The company had yet to produce its first show, however. According to Jericho, he was originally to face Hiroshi Tanahashi on the G1 Supercard.

“I was actually going to go against Tanahashi,” Jericho said while speaking to guest, Brody King. “And then both Tony Khan and Vince McMahon asked me not to do it. That’s a whole other story, we could do a whole podcast just on that. But I didn’t do the show.”

The show was headlined by Kazuchika Okada defeating Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. AEW would present its first show, the Double or Nothing PPV the following month on May 25th, 2019. Jericho would defeat Kenny Omega in the main event that night. He would go on to defeat Adam “Hangman” Page at All Out on August 31st, 2019 to become the inaugural AEW World Champion.

