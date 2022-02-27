Chris Jericho Reacts to Claims He Got “Ab Implants”

AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to social media to react to claims that he got “ab implants.”

Fans noted on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite that the former WWE Undisputed Champion looked shredded.

Jericho stood toe to toe with Eddie Kingston for a promo segment, and it was clear that he had been working on his body in the prior weeks.

One fan believed that Jericho had gotten “ab implants,” explaining how the previously ‘bloated’ star now looked to be in fantastic shape and have six-pack abs.

There have been several actors who have undergone a liposuction procedure called Abdominal Etching to create the look of six-pack abs.

Chris Jericho Reacts to “Haters”

Reacting to this on Twitter, Chris Jericho would laugh off the idea that he got any sort of surgical work.

The former AEW Champion wrote: “Hah that is the stupidest f–kin thing I’ve ever heard!! Keep reaching haters…..”

Hah that is the stupidest fuckin thing I’ve ever heard!! Keep reaching haters….. https://t.co/zXwX8Tz0uh — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 25, 2022

Jericho is scheduled to be facing Eddie Kingson at the AEW Revolution PPV event on Sunday March 6th.

Here is the current card for the PPV event:

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Express vs. reDRagon vs. Casino Tag Team Battle Royale Winner

Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti Face of the Revolution Ladder Match : Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy/Anthony Bowens vs. TBA

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy (Tornado Trios Match)

What do you think about Jericho’s improved physique? Let us know in the comments!