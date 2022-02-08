Chris Masters Shares Theory On Why John Cena Had Beef With Him

Chris Masters believes he knows why John Cena didn’t take too kindly to him.

At one time, it appeared WWE strapped a rocketship to Masters’ back. He was given a push on WWE TV, riding an undefeated streak. WWE put over his Master Lock finisher as a move that was nearly impossible to get out of.

After being around the main event scene for a brief time, Masters’ soon found himself demoted. He violated WWE’s Substance Abuse and Drug Testing Policy twice and never regained success.

Beef With Cena Explained?

Reports have surfaced over the years claiming that John Cena, one of WWE’s biggest stars, never took a liking to Chris Masters. It’s a report that Masters himself has confirmed.

Appearing on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Masters shared his theory on why he and Cena never clicked (h/t 411 Mania).

“I just don’t think John was too big on working with me at the time. I think it was just a little more difficult for us to have good matches with each other. I think it was just that Shawn was easy to have matches with, but Shawn had so much experience too.

“With Cena and me, we never got a good rhythm in terms of our working. That was probably my fault, but it’s hard to say for sure. I just remember that there were some times where Cena had voiced displeasure in my work.

“It was difficult because I was working with HBK and Cena. Shawn even stuck up for me a few times saying that he didn’t have any problem working with me, and he said it out loud, which was appreciated. It’s just, I think that I had some issues too, around that time.

“So maybe that contributed to some of that, who knows for sure, but for whatever reason, I just felt like Cena just didn’t take too much pleasure working with me and maybe he felt like I didn’t give him enough of a chance, so I don’t know. I don’t know the specifics. It’s been such a long time.”

These days, Cena is a Hollywood star. He’s a shoo-in to become a WWE Hall of Famer in the future.

Masters was never able to become a breakthrough star in the industry after his WWE run. He has done some work for NWA more recently, however.