Christopher Daniels on AEW Return: “I’m Sort of at the Mercy of Circumstance”

“The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels is unsure if he’ll wrestle for All Elite Wrestling again.

Daniels hasn’t competed for AEW since he and Frankie Kazarian’s lost to the Young Bucks at AEW Dynamite on May. 12, 2021. The result of the loss made him and Kazarian end their tag team. While his partner has competed for AEW as a singles talent, the company has Daniels working as a Head of Talent Relations.

Although he hasn’t wrestled for AEW, he is competing for other wrestling promotions. He made his Impact Wrestling return defeating Madman Fulton on Sep. 30, 2021. However, in an interview with Chris Van Fleet, Daniels shared that he still hopes to be an in-ring talent for AEW soon.

“…The landscape of AEW is in constant flux. Addition, subtractions, so I mean it’s just a crowded field right now, and hopefully, I can make my way back there, said Daniels. He continued, “…There no real timetable as to when that might be, so I’m sort of at the mercy of circumstance.”

Keith Lee (Photo credit: Scott Lesh)

AEW Signing New Talent

Daniels isn’t the only talent unsure of his in-ring future in AEW. Joey Janela revealed on the Barstool’s Rasslin Podcast with Brandon Walker that his AEW contract is coming up on Apr. 30, and he isn’t sure if the company will re-sign him. As some talent in the company is unsure of their future, AEW President Tony Khan continues to sign free agents like Keith Lee on Feb. 9.

When the WWE released or didn’t re-sign talent throughout last year, fans speculated if Khan would attempt to sign them. With the signing of Lee, Khan has signed four former NXT Champions within a year. As the AEW roster gets more stacked with talent, veterans like Daniels or Janela may lose opportunities to compete.

It’s unclear if AEW has plans for an in-ring return for Daniels.