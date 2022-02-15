Cody & Brandi Rhodes Leave AEW, Tony Khan Issues Statement

AEW has been dealt a massive blow as Cody Rhodes has decided to leave the company along with his wife Brandi.

Reports had swirled regarding Cody’s contract status with AEW. The promotion and Cody didn’t try to hide it either. Following his TNT Title loss against Sammy Guevara at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, Cody gave a passionate backstage promo where he confirmed he was working without a contract.

Cody & Brandi Gone

Shortly after a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter surfaced claiming that Cody’s AEW contract status was “up in the air,” Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported that Cody is indeed out of AEW.

Minutes after Coppinger’s report, both Cody Rhodes and AEW made the confirmation.

Here is a statement from AEW’s head honcho Tony Khan:

“Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Cody’s ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long – something new, innovative and lasting.

“Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women’s division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.



“I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi!”

The report from Coppinger noted that Cody does not have a non-compete clause. This means, he’s free to show up anywhere he pleases.

Speculation has run rampant for months on what Cody will do next. Many expect him to make his way back to WWE but time will tell if that’s what he plans to do.