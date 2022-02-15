Cody & Brandi Rhodes Comment On Leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have made their exit from AEW but there seems to be no bitterness.

It had been known that Cody’s contract with AEW expired and he hadn’t re-signed despite holding the TNT Championship. Many thought it was a work but when he lost the title to Sammy Guevara, he cut a backstage promo confirming the reports.

Just minutes after a report from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger claiming that Cody was done with AEW, it was confirmed by “The American Nightmare” and the promotion.

Happy Trails

Cody Rhodes issued a statement on his departure from AEW. Here is part of it:

“I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that.

“First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul.

“Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.

“I also need to thank Nick and Matt Jackson (these two, whether they know it or not, took an undesired and not confident lil’ cub and gifted me the confidence to become a leader of the pack), Kenneth Omega, Chris Jericho, Chicken…we started the fire. I must thank Tim W/Keith M/Greg W and the amazing production crew who understood and captured the vision with such grace.”

Brandi Rhodes also commented on making her exit from AEW.

“A heartfelt thank you to every fan that has supported me in AEW. It was an honor to be the company’s first Chief Brand Officer. The thank you list is long so I’ll try not to wander.

“Thank you to Kulture City, Special Olympics Illinois and the American Heart Association for allowing me to cultivate these amazing partnerships. Thank you to every AEW Heel that helped me build a dream community of female fans.

“Thank you to every AEW wrestler and talent that worked hard to create a great locker room environment. Thank you to the production team, make-up team, and seamstresses. Thank you, Dustin, QT, Jerry Lynn and Leva Bates, for every ounce of energy, help and encouragement you provided.

“Thank you to my husband for being that constant rock and partner every single day. Thank you to TNT, TBS and WarnerMedia for treating my family like your family. Thank you to Tony Khan for giving me this opportunity and platform. I move forward with my daughter and this quote in mind.

“‘We must take time to define our own path. Too quickly we can find the world defining it for us’ – Unknown

“Also…



‘I’ll see you on the flippity flop’ – Michael Scott.”

For those wondering about the status of Dustin Rhodes, he’ll be sticking around. He took to social media to say the following:

“No, I am not leaving. I like it here in AEW.”